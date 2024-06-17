Former President Donald Trump, while boasting about his performance on a cognitive test, mistakenly referred to his former White House physician, Dr. Ronny Jackson, by the wrong name.

Trump was trying to take a dig at President Joe Biden's cognitive test when he himself mixed up his former doctor's name, according to NBC News. The former president was speaking in Detroit when he suggested that Biden should undergo a cognitive test.

He boasted about his performance on a cognitive test he took during his presidency, administered by Dr. Ronny Jackson, who is now a congressman from Texas. Trump, however, referred to him as "Doc Ronny Johnson."

"I took a cognitive test, and I aced it. Doc Ronny — Doc Ronny Johnson," Trump said, before realizing his mistake. "Does everyone know Ronny Johnson, congressman from Texas? He was the White House doctor."

Trump continued to laud his perfect score on the cognitive test, seemingly unaware of his name mix-up.

This isn't the first time Trump has confused the names of notable figures. In January, he mixed up GOP presidential rival Nikki Haley with Rep. Nancy Pelosi while discussing the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack.

He previously misidentified Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán as the leader of Turkey and confused President Joe Biden with former President Barack Obama, which he later claimed was a sarcastic remark.

At 78 years old, Trump often questions Biden's cognitive abilities, with the latter turning 81 recently.

In response to Trump's latest gaffe, the Biden campaign posted a video clip of the incident on social media platform X, which got 20,000 likes.

Trump: I think Biden should take a cognitive test. My doctor Ronny Johnson. Ronny Johnson, do you know him?



(His name is Ronny Jackson) pic.twitter.com/hYDg01Hais — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) June 15, 2024

Biden campaign spokesperson James Singer criticized Trump in a statement to NBC News, referencing a report where CEOs described Trump as unfocused and erratic.

Singer described Trump as "unhinged, unable to focus, and diminishing before our very eyes," further criticizing his recent policy proposals and attitude towards Milwaukee residents.

Biden has also had his share of name mix-ups. In February, he mistakenly referred to former German Chancellor Helmut Kohl instead of Angela Merkel and mentioned deceased French President François Mitterrand instead of Emmanuel Macron.

As the oldest president in U.S. history, Biden's age is a frequent topic of concern among voters. Polls indicate that voters are more apprehensive about Biden's age than Trump's when considering their fitness for office.