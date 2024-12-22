Donald Trump has announced his intention to appoint Houston Rockets owner and television personality Tilman J. Fertitta as the next U.S. ambassador to Italy.

Fertitta joins a lineup of other wealthy donors and TV personalities in the Trump administration, including Mark Burnett as a special envoy to the UK, Charles Kushner as ambassador to France and former Fox News host Kimberly Guilfoyle, who is also his son's fiancée, as ambassador to Greece.

Fertitta, a billionaire and GOP donor, rose to fame as the star of CNBC's "Billion Dollar Buyer" and built a hospitality empire with over 600 businesses.

Fertitta's appointment marks the latest addition to Trump's roster of unconventional picks for top diplomatic posts, according to Politico.

His selection comes as the president-elect signals a focus on strengthening U.S.-Italy relations under the leadership of Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, a right-wing populist leader Trump has praised.

Critics have raised questions about the qualifications of Trump's appointees, noting their limited political or diplomatic experience.

Fertitta's appointment awaits Senate confirmation. If confirmed, he is expected to work closely with the Italian government, particularly on economic and cultural exchanges.

Originally published by Latin Times