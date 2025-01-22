The largest police union in the United States has denounced Donald Trump's decision to pardon all Capitol rioters after previously endorsing him for president.

The Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) said it was "deeply discouraged" by news of the blanket pardons, which included those convicted or accused of assaulting police officers, in a statement released with the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP).

"Crimes against law enforcement are not just attacks on individuals or public safety — they are attacks on society and undermine the rule of law. Allowing those convicted of these crimes to be released early diminishes accountability and devalues the sacrifices made by courageous law enforcement officers and their families," the statement said.

FOP and IACP went on to say that the decisions of clemency, both by Trump and the Biden administration, send a "dangerous message" that could embolden others "to commit similar acts of violence."

Although Trump shared messages during his campaign that he planned to pardon at least some of those convicted or facing charges in connection to the Capitol riots, the FOP endorsed Trump in September 2024, as reported by The Guardian.

About 1,500 cases connected to the riots have been pardoned and several sentences have been commuted as a result, including members of extremist groups such as the Proud Boys or the Oath Keepers.

While speaking to reporters Tuesday, Trump defended his decision for the pardons, saying that "these people have already served a long period of time, and I made a decision to give a pardon," as reported by NPR.

Several lawmakers, including Republicans, previously expressed that they did not believe that violent offenders should be included in possible pardons, including Vice President JD Vance who previously said that he did not agree with their release.

However, Vance was reportedly "100% on board" with the pardons prior to Trump's announcement, a source told Axios.

Originally published by Latin Times.