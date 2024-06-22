Former President Trump offered a strong endorsement for House Representative Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.) on Friday, describing her as "SMART, STRONG, and TOUGH" in anticipation of the state's primary election.

Taking to his Truth Social site, Trump posted, "Elise Stefanik is an Incredible representative for the fantastic people of New York's 21st Congressional District. An America First Patriot, Elise is Fighting to Protect [our country] against the Marxists, Fascists, and Communists on the Radical Left."

The former president praised Stefanik for her efforts in supporting the military and veterans, boosting the economy and reducing inflation, promoting American energy, and working to "Secure our under siege Southern Border."

"Elise Stefanik is SMART, STRONG, and TOUGH—she has my Complete and Total Endorsement!" he wrote.

This is not the first time that Trump has heaped praises on Stefanik. During a candlelit dinner with Mar-a-Lago members in late December, former President Donald Trump had said, "She's a killer."

Once a moderate Republican who worked on Mitt Romney's 2012 presidential campaign, Stefanik shifted her position to align more closely with the right and rebranded herself as one of Trump's key allies on Capitol Hill following his victory in the 2016 presidential election.

Stefanik has demonstrated her loyalty by actively confronting judges and prosecutors who are challenging Trump in the courtroom.

Stefanik's roots in New York and her success in winning over a district that twice voted for Barack Obama for president could also be appealing, especially as Trump aims to capitalize on Biden's declining popularity among certain voters in this traditionally blue state.

While speculation is growing about the top contenders on Trump's rumored shortlist, Trump intends to reveal his choice for vice president at the Republican National Convention in July.

According to reports, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum (R) and Senators Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), Tim Scott (R-S.C.), and JD Vance (R-Ohio) have all recently been asked to undergo vetting by the Trump campaign.

During a recent town hall in Iowa, Trump mentioned that he already has someone in mind for his running mate, but a Trump campaign adviser later clarified, stating, "Nothing has been finalized", reported NBC News.

Despite facing legal challenges with indictments in federal and state courts, including for his involvement in efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election, Trump remains the clear frontrunner for the nomination.