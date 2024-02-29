Former President Trump has reportedly been encouraging Sen. Steve Daines (R-Mont.) to consider running for GOP Senate leader.

The endorsement from Trump adds an intriguing dynamic to the speculation surrounding Senate leadership succession, especially in light of Sen. Mitch McConnell's (R-Ky.) announcement of stepping aside as leader.

The emergence of Daines as a potential contender for the Senate leadership position highlights Trump's ongoing influence within the Republican Party. With Trump's backing and a potentially successful outcome in the November elections, Daines could find himself well-positioned to assume the Senate leadership role when the new Congress convenes in January.

Daines, who also serves as the chair of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, has been cautious in responding to speculation about succeeding McConnell. While he has not outright declined the possibility, Daines is currently focused on the upcoming elections and the GOP's efforts to regain control of the Senate.

As per a report from Politico, Daines thanked Trump for the encouragement but refrained from definitively ruling out a bid for leadership.

While he stopped short of making a firm commitment, Daines emphasized his current priority.

"I told [Trump] the most important thing I can do this moment is to make sure we have a Senate majority in November," Daines stated.

The involvement of Trump in promoting Daines as a potential Senate leader adds an unexpected twist to the succession narrative. While much attention has been placed on other potential candidates, such as the "three Johns" — Thune, Cornyn, and Barrasso — Trump's endorsement of Daines suggests a broader field of contenders vying for the position.

Daines' early endorsement of Trump's 2024 presidential bid further solidifies his alignment with the former president's agenda. Additionally, his role in spearheading the GOP's efforts to recruit and support Senate candidates underscores his dedication to advancing the party's interests and minimizing internal conflicts.