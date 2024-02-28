Judge Tracie R. Porter of the State Circuit Court in Cook County, Illinois, ruled on Wednesday that Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, commonly referred to as the "insurrection clause," prohibits former President Donald Trump from appearing on the 2024 Republican primary ballot.

The decision adds Illinois to the list of states, including Colorado and Maine, where Trump has been declared ineligible on constitutional grounds.

Judge Porter's order, as reported by the NY Times, stipulates that the State Board of Elections "shall remove Donald J. Trump from the ballot for the General Primary Election on March 19, 2024, or cause any votes cast for him to be suppressed."

Despite this ruling, early voting for the Illinois primary is already underway, and the judge stayed her decision until Friday. The temporary stay grants Trump the opportunity to appeal the order and ensures his name remains on the ballot, at least until the end of the week.

Reacting to the ruling, Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung criticized Judge Porter, stating, "Today, an activist Democrat judge in Illinois summarily overruled the state's board of elections and contradicted earlier decisions from dozens of other state and federal jurisdictions. This is an unconstitutional ruling that we will quickly appeal."

Illinois now becomes the third and most populous state to bar Trump from the primary ballot based on constitutional grounds. Similar rulings occurred in Colorado and Maine, where the Supreme Court and Democratic Secretary of State Shenna Bellows, respectively, found Trump ineligible. Trump has appealed these decisions, framing the attempts to remove him from ballots as antidemocratic.

The U.S. Supreme Court recently heard oral arguments on the Colorado appeal, questioning the reasoning behind disqualifying Trump. Justices expressed skepticism across the ideological spectrum, but a ruling date remains unclear.