President-elect Donald Trump is furious after Senate Republicans, distracted by a SpaceX trip with key members of their caucus, missed crucial votes that allowed Democrats to confirm more of President Joe Biden's judicial nominees.

As Biden's presidency winds down, Democrats are racing to confirm judicial nominees before Republicans take control of the Senate in January.

Historically, judicial confirmations have proven to be a top priority for both parties, with Trump appointing 234 federal judges and three Supreme Court justices during his first term, Jezebel reported.

This time around, key Republican senators, including Vice President-elect J.D. Vance and Senator Marco Rubio, missed critical votes because of a SpaceX visit, handing over the advantage to Democrats during the confirmation process.

Earlier in the week, Embry Kidd was approved to join the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals with a 49-45 vote.

On Tuesday, Trump took to Truth Social to chime in on the confirmations.

"The Democrats are trying to stack the Courts with Radical Left Judges on their way out the door," wrote Trump, who also attended the Starship's sixth launch. "Republican Senators need to Show Up and Hold the Line—No more Judges confirmed before Inauguration Day!"

The following day, on Wednesday, Senate Democrats successfully confirmed two of Biden's judicial nominees by a narrow 50-48 vote, thanks to absences of Republican Senators Ted Cruz and Mike Braun.

