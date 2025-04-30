President Donald Trump is being ridiculed by social media users for insisting that the image of an MS-13 tattoo on deported Maryland man Kilmar Abrego Garcia's knuckles was not photoshopped during a tense interview at the White House.

The 47th President sat down with ABC News correspondent Terry Moran for an interview in the Oval Office on Tuesday, during which Moran asked him about Abrego Garcia, a Maryland father who was wrongfully deported from the United States despite being granted protected status by an immigration judge.

"On his knuckles he had MS-13," Trump said.

"He had some tattoos that were interpreted that way," Moran replied, referring to an image published by the Trump administration in which "MS-13" was photoshopped onto Abrego Garcia's knuckles. Administration officials stated that the actual tattoos on Abrego Garcia's knuckles each represented a number or letter in "MS-13".

"Wait a minute. Terry, Terry, Terry. Don't do that. It says 'MS13'," Trump continued.

"That was Photoshopped," Moran said.

"That was Photoshopped? Terry, they're giving you the big break of a lifetime. You're doing the interview. I picked you because, frankly, I'd never heard of you, but that's OK," Trump said. "You're not being very nice."

Trump then thwarted Moran's attempts to change the subject, now arguing that the actual phrase "MS-13" was tattooed onto Abrego Garcia's knuckles.

"Terry, do you want me to show you the picture?" Trump asked.

"I saw the picture," Moran responded.

"No, no: He had 'MS' as clear as you can be, not 'interpreted.' This is why people no longer believe the news, because it's fake news," Trump said.

What are we even doing here? This is insane.



This is worse than the "they're eating the pets" comment.



People, including the President, seem to be living in completely different realities than one another. It's irreconcilable.

pic.twitter.com/6k6YNODt7r — FRΞΞ PRINCΞ (@tyrannideris) April 30, 2025

Social media users quickly took to online platforms to ridicule the President for his assertion.

"There's something deeper going on here. He's gaslighting hard. Disconnecting his base even further from reality. And more detached they are the more they depend on him to define what's real and what's not. This is cult level stuff going on," wrote one user.

There’s something deeper going on here. He’s gaslighting hard. Disconnecting his base even further from reality. And more detached they are the more they depend on him to define what’s real and what’s not. This is cult level stuff going on. — Michael Ruiz (@sovmindset) April 30, 2025

"Because trump can't differentiate between an actual photograph and one that has clearly just had someone's interpretation of what the tattooed symbols mean, photoshopped in," wrote another.

Because trump can't differentiate between an actual photograph and one that has clearly just had someone's interpretation of what the tattooed symbols mean, photoshopped in — SullyCromane64 (@cromane64) April 30, 2025

"Our president is a moron, and a f---in d---, and the letters/numbers were photoshopped as identifiers, and 90% of replies to this post are from a bot farm," said a third.

Our president is a moron, and a fuckin dick, and the letters/numbers were photoshopped as identifiers, and 90% of replies to this post are from a bot farm — Boyertown Pffft (@BoyertownP) April 30, 2025

"Hold up. Trump knows exactly what he's doing. He's not stupid, it seems as if he's lying on purpose. Something seems fishy..." wrote a fourth. "Oh my God he's senile," another wrote.

Hold up. Trump knows exactly what he’s doing. He’s not stupid, it seems as if he’s lying on purpose. Something seems fishy… — Stitchiot (@stitchiot) April 30, 2025

Earlier this month, Trump posed with a photo of the altered image of Abrego Garcia's knuckles in the Oval Office, posting the photo to Truth Social.

"This is the hand of the man that the Democrats feel should be brought back to the United States, because he is such 'a fine and innocent person.' They said he is not a member of MS-13, even though he's got MS-13 tattooed onto his knuckles, and two Highly Respected Courts found that he was a member of MS-13, beat up his wife, etc," Trump wrote.

"I was elected to take bad people out of the United States, among other things. I must be allowed to do my job. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!" he continued.

Originally published on Latin Times