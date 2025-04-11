KEY POINTS Trump said Mexico's violations of the Treaty were 'hurting' Texas farmers

He said the US will 'keep escalating consequences' until Texas gets the water it is owed

Mexican officials are reportedly trying to avoid a scenario where water is at center of trade negotiations

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday threatened to impose sanctions on Mexico amid what he said was the "stealing" of water from farmers in Texas.

The Republican leader said Mexico owes the state a staggering 1.3 million acre-feet of water under the 1944 Water Treaty, which established an arrangement between the United States and Mexico to share water from the Rio Grande and Colorado rivers.

Texas has been suffering from water shortage over the past year amid extended drought conditions across the state.

Trump Accuses Mexico of 'Hurting' Texas Farmers

In his Truth Social post Thursday, Trump said Mexico was violating its obligation under the Treaty and such violations have had Texas farmers suffering.

"This is very unfair, and it is hurting South Texas farmers very badly," Trump said, adding that "the only sugar mill in Texas" had to shut down in 2024 "because Mexico has been stealing the water from Texas farmers."

He accused former President Joe Biden of refusing to help the farmers whose livelihoods were being affected by Mexico's alleged actions regarding the water Treaty.

"My Agriculture Secretary, Brooke Rollins, is standing up for Texas farmers, and we will keep escalating consequences, including tariffs and, maybe even sanctions, until Mexico honors the Treaty, and gives Texas the water they are owed," he warned.

As per the treaty, Mexico is supposed to send 1.75 million acre-feet of water to the U.S. from the Rio Grande every five years. Just an acre-foot of water can fill about half of a massive Olympic swimming pool, which means Mexico has a significant order to fill.

Will Water be at Center of US-Mexico Trade Talks?

The Trump White House has imposed tariffs on Mexico as part of the 47th U.S. president's global trade war. However, in recent days, water is fast-becoming the focal point of Mexico's bid to negotiate the tariffs with the Trump government.

Mexico has said drought fueled by climate change is making it impossible to fulfill its water obligations, but Texas Republicans said the country has been delinquent in its water commitments.

As Trump's global trade war ensues, Mexican officials are scrambling to get its water deliveries in place, Reuters reported, citing Mexican sources. The five-year period for Mexico's commitments is due in October.

One source said Mexico is looking to reach an agreement with the Trump admin within the "next few weeks" as it is avoiding the issue from affecting ongoing trade negotiations.