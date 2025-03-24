KEY POINTS Trump specifically targeted NYT White House correspondent Peter Baker, calling him a 'bad writer' and a 'sycophant'

Baker wrote a book covering Trump's first presidency with his wife Susan Glasser

Last week, Trump also criticized the NYT over a report alleging Musk was to be briefed at the Pentagon

U.S. President Donald Trump is not done attacking The New York Times as he took to his Truth Social account Sunday to criticize a specific writer with the news outlet and slammed the outlet's supposed "deranged" editorial team following several stories the newspaper published on Elon Musk.

Trump specifically criticized "Liddle' Peter Baker," whom he said was a "bad writer" and a "sycophant," an individual that does what he is told by someone of higher rank to gain an advantage.

Trump Rages at NYT Writer Over Alleged 'Boring Fake News'

In his social media post dedicated to Baker, Trump said the veteran journalist and the NYT's chief White House correspondent, was tasked "to write many of the long and boring fake news hit pieces against me."

Baker has been covering the Trump White House and has written multiple stories around the coverage, including one titled, "Trump and Musk Hunt for Corruption, Very Selectively."

He also wrote a book on Trump's first presidency, with his wife Susan Glasser as the co-author. The book was titled, "The Divider: Trump in the White House, 2017-2021."

Trump also criticized the NYT's editorial team and accused them of helping "rig the election against me."

"There's something really wrong with these people, and their sick, Trump deranged editors," he said.

Trump's comments were made after the popular daily newspaper wrote several stories focused on Musk, a close policy advisor to Trump and is also the head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

NYT Publishes Stories Hitting Elon Musk

On Sunday, the NYT published a story that covered the Division I wrestling championship in Philadelphia on Saturday alongside the DOGE chief.

The article was titled, "A Trump-Friendly Crowd Shows Its Love. But Not for Musk."

Another article published Sunday was titled, "Musk is Positioned to Profit Off Billions in New Government Contracts."

Late last week, Trump already blasted the outlet when it released a story citing two unnamed U.S. officials who supposedly revealed that Musk was set to be briefed at the Pentagon on the government's plans if a war breaks out with China.