U.S. President Donald Trump fumed at a New York Times report Thursday that revealed tech titan Elon Musk is set to be briefed at the Pentagon on Friday on the country's military plans if a potential war with China breaks out.

The president blasted the "fake news," denying that his close policy adviser and the head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) that aims to aggressively cut down the federal budget and downsize the government, will be briefed on the matter.

Trump Slams New York Times Over Alleged 'Fake News'

The U.S. president said The New York Times "incorrectly" reported that Musk will head to the Pentagon to be briefed on military preparations for a potential "war with China." He also described the NYT as a "failing" news outlet.

"How ridiculous? China will not even be mentioned or discussed. How disgraceful it is that the discredited media can make up such lies. Anyway, the story is completely untrue!" he wrote late Thursday on his social media platform, Truth Social.

NYT Claims Musk to be Briefed on China, US's Biggest Rival

According to the report that cited two unnamed U.S. officials, the Pentagon "set up" a top-secret briefing for Musk that will be attended by senior military officials.

The meeting will reportedly provide Musk with an overview of different topics, including China, the United States' rival in economy, technology, and military matters.

The report further noted that Musk will be briefed on U.S. plans should war break out with China, raising concern on the Tesla CEO's role within the Trump White House beyond his DOGE leadership.

Elon Musk Threatens Pentagon Information Leakers

The SpaceX chief has also taken to social media to criticize the report, saying it was "pure propaganda." He also indicated that he will attempt to find "those at the Pentagon who are leaking maliciously false information to NYT."

The New York Times is pure propaganda.



Also, I look forward to the prosecutions of those at the Pentagon who are leaking maliciously false information to NYT.



They will be found. pic.twitter.com/xANvLMOH5j — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 21, 2025

As per the NYT report, Musk getting briefed by the country's highest military officials will only widen the tech billionaire's already far-reaching role within the Trump government.

X Users Weigh In on the Controversy

Users of the Musk-owned social media platform X are sharing their thoughts on the report, with some agreeing that the news appeared to be propaganda, while others raised concerns about the impact of the matter if the report turns out to be true.

"Can you explain to everyone how your Pentagon briefings tie into your role at DOGE? Because for someone who keeps shouting about transparency, you seem to be crossing into some murky territory," said one user.

"How can [a] Pentagon official be 'leaking information' if it's not true?" said another.

For one user, the NYT has "destroyed their own credibility" as it will "take any salacious news story," regardless if it is true or not.

Others were more concerned about the issue of "leaking false information," with some questioning whether it was a "deliberate" form of spreading disinformation or "a genuine leak of sensitive data."

Defense Secretary Echoes Trump, Musk

Meanwhile, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth has also come to Musk's rescue, saying the Pentagon briefing Friday won't be about "top secret China war plans," but instead will be an "informal meeting" that will tackle innovation and other similar topics.

We look forward to welcoming @elonmusk to the Pentagon tomorrow.



But the fake news delivers again — this is NOT a meeting about “top secret China war plans.” It’s an informal meeting about innovation, efficiencies & smarter production. Gonna be great! https://t.co/sIhsUjqbG9 — Pete Hegseth (@PeteHegseth) March 21, 2025

Musk responded, reiterating that he has been to the Pentagon "many times over the years," so his attendance at the Friday meeting shouldn't come as a surprise.