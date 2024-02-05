KEY POINTS Donald Trump called himself "separate" from the RNC and said the organization might see some changes

The ex-president was answering a question about chairwoman Ronna McDaniel when he made the comments

The last few months have seen some friction between the RNC and Donald Trump's team

Former President Donald Trump hinted at the possibility of changes to the Republican National Committee (RNC), led by his own hand-picked Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel.

In response to a question on Fox News' "Sunday Morning Futures" about how McDaniel was performing, Trump said there might be some changes to the RNC.

"I think she did great when she ran Michigan for me, I think she did OK initially in the RNC. I would say right now there will probably be some changes made," Trump said during an appearance on "Sunday Morning Futures."

Tensions have arisen between Trump and the RNC in recent months, and the ex-president was quick to disassociate himself from the organization.

"You have to understand, I have nothing to do with the RNC, I'm separate," Trump told Fox News host Maria Bartiromo.

The RNC is facing a cash crunch and has received criticism after recent campaign disclosures showed the RNC having just $8 million in the bank and $1 million in debt.

The RNC has also been facing pressure from Trump and his allies to push the party to rally behind him and effectively end the primary.

Trump remains the GOP's dominant front-runner and won the party's contests in both Iowa and New Hampshire. However, he still faces a major rival in his former U.N. Ambassador, Nikki Haley, who is pressing on with her campaign and has vowed to stay in the race for the long haul.