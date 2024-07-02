Former President Donald Trump's attorneys Monday urged a New York judge to overturn his hush money case conviction and postpone the sentencing following the Supreme Court's presidential immunity ruling.

Trump's lawyers sent a letter to Judge Juan M. Merchan to consider the Supreme Court's decision before proceeding with next week's sentencing, according to Associated Press. They stated in the letter that the ruling aligns with their earlier argument that certain evidence, which they claim included official presidential acts, should have been excluded from the trial, the report said.

Trump's New York conviction involved 34 counts of falsifying business records in an attempt to cover up a hush money payment made just before the 2016 presidential election.

Many actions submitted as evidence in the case occurred before his presidency began in 2017. Post-presidency activities included checks Trump signed from his personal account and records created by his business, as well as a meeting at the White House with his former lawyer, Michael Cohen.

The former president's sentencing in the hush money case is scheduled for July 11.

Previously, Trump claimed immunity from prosecution for actions he deemed official duties during his presidency. Although this defense was not directly used in the hush money case, Trump's team argued that evidence such as his social media posts about former lawyer Cohen should have been excluded due to these immunity protections.

The Supreme Court's recent decision marks the first time it has affirmed broad immunity from prosecution for former presidents. While this ruling does not eliminate charges related to Trump's attempts to overturn the 2020 election results, it restricts prosecutors from the special counsel's office from probing actions directly tied to his presidential duties.

Judge Merchan had previously implemented a policy requiring both parties to submit a one-page summary of their arguments before making more extensive filings, aiming to streamline court proceedings.

Last year, a federal judge denied Trump's request to move the trial from state to federal court, stating that the allegations were related to Trump's personal life and not his official duties as president.

"The evidence overwhelmingly suggests that the matter was purely a personal item of the President — a cover-up of an embarrassing event," U.S. District Judge Alvin K. Hellerstein wrote in his ruling.