President-elect Donald J. Trump escalated his criticism of the officials managing the Los Angeles wildfires early Sunday, describing them as "incompetent" and expressing frustration over the ongoing crisis. He questioned why the wildfires had not yet been extinguished, despite the significant resources and efforts dedicated to controlling the flames. His comments reflected growing concerns over the handling of the disaster as it continued to devastate communities in the region.

Taking to his Truth Social site, Trump wrote, "The fires are still raging in L.A. The incompetent pols have no idea how to put them out."

Thousands of magnificent houses are gone, and many more will soon be lost. There is death all over the place." He added that the fires are "one of the worst catastrophes in the history of our Country."

"They just can't put out the fires. What's wrong with them?" he wrote.

Trump's remarks indicated that the wildfires, along with the perceived inadequate response from officials, are likely to play a significant role in shaping his domestic political agenda once he takes office on January 20. By criticizing the handling of the crisis, he signaled that disaster management and the effectiveness of government agencies in responding to such emergencies would be key issues for his administration. This focus on the fires and the government's response may drive his policies and public messaging in the early stages of his presidency.

He has reignited a long-standing feud with California Governor Gavin Newsom, who has responded by accusing Trump of politicizing the wildfires. This back-and-forth reflects ongoing tensions between the two over how the crisis is being handled and its broader political implications.

Since the fires began on Tuesday, California politicians have faced significant criticism, particularly regarding the preparedness of local and state authorities. Many have questioned how the fires grew so quickly into large-scale blazes and whether adequate measures were taken to prevent such a rapid escalation. The situation has sparked a broader debate over the effectiveness of emergency response and management strategies.

The situation may soon worsen, as a red flag and fire watch warning issued at 6 p.m. local time on Saturday has now been extended through Wednesday night, raising concerns about the potential for further devastation. The extended warning has heightened fears that the fires could spread even more rapidly, causing additional damage.

The fires, which have claimed 16 lives as of Sunday, have led to additional evacuations, with LA County declaring a local health emergency. According to Cal Fire, more than 40,000 acres have been consumed by the flames, and the ongoing crisis continues to strain resources and threaten communities.