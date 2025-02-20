President Donald Trump targeted the Presidio Trust, the federal agency that oversees the 1,500-acre San Francisco park, for elimination in an executive order seeking to reduce the size of government.

The park is in Trump's nemesis and former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's district, and comes after she announced on Feb. 1 that the Presidio of San Francisco would receive $200 million from the Department of the Interior.

State Sen. Scott Wiener, who represents San Francisco, blasted Trump for the executive order about the Presidio Trust, which was created in 1996, SFGate reported.

"Trump is now trying to kill off the Presidio Trust in SF — a national treasure that's transformed the Presidio into a self-sustaining, world-class park," Wiener wrote on X.

"Trump is so vile that he can't tolerate success if it doesn't benefit him personally," he said, adding "This move is illegal. We won't go quietly."

The Presidio Trust was named along with three other agencies in the executive order issued Wednesday that "commences a reduction in the elements of the Federal bureaucracy that the President has determined are unnecessary."

The order gives the head of the four agencies 14 days to report to the Office of Management and Budget "confirming compliance with this order and stating whether the governmental entity, or any components or functions thereof, are statutorily required and to what extent."

The Presidio Trust said it believes it will pass the OMB review.

"We are confident that our activities are all statutorily-based," it said in a statement, the San Francisco Standard reported. "The Presidio a one-of-a-kind national park site, and all of its services and business will continue to operate as normal, welcoming visitors and serving all who live and work here."