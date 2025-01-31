White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt shot down a report that President Donald Trump was delaying a round of tariffs until March.

At a briefing on Friday afternoon, Leavitt said President Trump still plans to put 25% tariffs on goods from Mexico and Canada starting on Saturday.

Leavitt said that any exemptions from the orders would not be known until the morning.

Shortly after taking office this month, Trump said he planned to introduce tariffs on U.S. neighbors on February 1 unless they cracked down on illegal migrants crossing the U.S. border.

She also said China would face a new 10% round of tariffs over fentanyl entering the U.S.

Earlier in the day Reuters reported that the president was delaying the tariffs.

Leavitt called that report, "False."

"These are promises made and promises kept," she said.

On Thursday, Trump reiterated his commitment to levies on all three countries.

He also threatened 100 percent tariffs on BRICS nations -- a bloc including Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa -- if they create a rival to the U.S. dollar.

Tariffs are paid by businesses to the federal government on purchases from abroad.

The can fall on importers, foreign suppliers or consumers. There are concerns tariffs could increase inflation in the United States.