If President Donald Trump follows through with his threat to slap 25% tariffs on goods from Mexico and Canada on Saturday, prices on a wide range of products, from gas to car parts to the guacamole in Super Bowl dips will soar.

The president said he would impose the levies because Canada and Mexico, two of the largest U.S. trading partners, have failed to curb migrants and fentanyl from crossing their borders into the United States.

He has also signaled that he would put a 10% tariff on Chinese goods.

The White House said it's all part of Trump's America First agenda to jump-start the economy.

Importers of those goods subject to tariffs are expected to pass the extra cost to American consumers, which would hike prices for a variety of products.

"The scary thing is the list of products is very, very long," Jason Miller, a professor of supply-chain management at Michigan State University, told ABC News..

Here are some of the products that could be affected by the tariffs.

Gas

Mexico and Canada provide 70% of crude oil imports to the U.S.

Timothy Fitzgerald, a professor of business economics at the University of Tennessee, told the network that gas that begins as Canada crude could cost drivers in the Midwest and along parts of the East and West coasts an extra 40 to 70 cents a gallon.

Tomatoes and avocados

About 90% of the avocados eaten in the U.S. last year came from Mexico. Other fruits and vegetables, including tomatoes, cucumbers, bell peppers, limes and mangos, are also imported from Mexico.

The U.S. would have trouble replacing those items domestically.

"You'd certainly expect to see an impact on prices," Miller said.

Also on the list of imports are beer, tequila and other alcoholic drinks from Mexico.

Cars and car parts

Mexico and Canada are the top two U.S. trading partners for motor vehicles and car parts, the report said.

The two countries were responsible for about $120 billion of motor vehicle imports in 2023, or about 47% of vehicles imported that year.