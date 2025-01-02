Matthew Livelsberger, the 37-year-old Colorado man who is suspected to have exploded a Cybertruck outside Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas on Wednesday was a "supersoldier" and "Rambo-type" who could have caused much more damage had he wanted to, his uncle Dean Livelsberger told The Independent on Thursday.

Dean, the younger brother of Matthew's father, added that Matthew, who was an active duty Green Beret at the time of his death, "was a 100 percent patriot" who "loved Trump" and "loved the Army."

"He was always a very, very patriotic soldier, a patriotic American. It's one of the reasons he was in Special Forces for so many years. It wasn't just one tour of duty," Dean said of his nephew in an interview with The Independent.

According to The Independent, Dean knew of the Cybertruck explosion but wasn't aware that his nephew was involved until the outlet reached out to him for comment. At first, Dean believed the explosion was caused by "one of those big lithium batteries that short-circuited or something," until he found out that it was a homemade explosive.

Dean believes Matthew could have constructed a "more sophisticated explosive than using propane tanks and camping fuel," casting doubt on his nephew's involvement.

"He was what you might call a 'supersoldier.' If you ever read about the things he was awarded, and the experience he had, some of it doesn't make sense, when he had the skills and ability to make something more, let's say, 'efficient,'" he told The Independent.

Matthew "could have fashioned a bomb that would have obliterated half of that hotel if he seriously wanted to hurt others," Dean added.

"Think of Oklahoma City," Dean said. "McVeigh was just a normal soldier. Not a Tier 1 operator like Matt."

On Thursday, the U.S. Army identified the man inside the exploded Cybertruck as active-duty Army soldier Matthew Livelsberger. Later that day, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said he suffered a gunshot wound to the head prior to the explosion.

Inside the Cybertruck, police recovered a desert eagle 50 caliber semi-automatic pistol, a military ID, a passport, another gun, fireworks, an iPhone, a smartwatch and several credit cards.

