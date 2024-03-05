Former President Donald Trump emerged victorious in the North Dakota Republican presidential caucuses, outperforming former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley.

The former president's win follows a brief interruption to his winning streak when Haley secured her first campaign victory on Sunday in the District of Columbia primary, AP news reported.

The outcome puts Trump back on track, setting the stage for the crucial Super Tuesday, where candidates compete for the largest delegate haul in the presidential primary.

As candidates shift their focus to Super Tuesday, where results from 16 states and one territory will be crucial, Trump and Democrat President Joe Biden dominate their respective races, positioning themselves for their party nominations later this month.

The North Dakota ballot featured four candidates, with Trump and Nikki Haley leading the pack. Florida businessman David Stuckenberg and recently withdrawn Texas businessman and pastor Ryan Binkley received minimal attention.

North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum, who endorsed Trump before the Iowa caucuses, spoke on Trump's behalf Monday night, expressing confidence in Trump's ability to secure the nomination.

During a virtual address to caucusgoers, Burgum stated, "I think we're going to send a message that is going to be a kickoff to tomorrow, which is President Donald Trump is going to close this out, this is going to be the end of the trail, and we're going to say we have a nominee, and let's go after it, and beat Joe Biden in the fall."

Reflecting diverse opinions within the Republican ranks, retired music teacher Karen Groninger of Almont voted for Trump, citing his 2020 anti-abortion speech and border policies. Meanwhile, Republican state Sen. Dick Dever of Bismarck voted for Haley, noting concerns about Trump's conduct.

Caucus voters were encouraged to pay party members, with a $50 annual membership fee or a pledge for those unwilling to pay. North Dakota, the only state without voter registration, followed official state voter identification protocols for in-person voting with printed ballots hand-counted.

In 2016, a North Dakota delegate played a crucial role in helping Trump secure the Republican presidential nomination. Trump's popularity in the state was evident, winning about 63% and 65% of North Dakota's three electoral college votes in 2016 and 2020, respectively.