President-elect Donald Trump concluded a hectic week by revealing several new nominees for top government positions, featuring a key figure from Project 2025 and an additional Fox News contributor.

Trump appointed Russell Vought on Friday, who co-authored Project 2025 and previously served as the platform policy director for the Republican National Committee, as his choice to lead the Office of Management and Budget. Vought's selection follows his extensive experience in policy development and his involvement with conservative initiatives, and he is expected to play a key role in shaping the administration's fiscal and budgetary priorities.

In a statement announcing his choice, Trump described Vought, who had previously held the position during his first term, as "an aggressive cost cutter and deregulator" who will assist in advancing the America First Agenda throughout all federal agencies.

In response to Trump's nomination, Vought took to X on Friday night, expressing his gratitude: "Thank you @realDonaldTrump! There is unfinished business on behalf of the American people, and it's an honor of a lifetime to get the call again."

Vought previously held the position of director of the Office of Management and Budget during Trump's first term. He took on the role after serving as deputy director and acting director, later receiving Senate confirmation in July 2020.

In addition, Trump made several other key Cabinet announcements on Friday night.

Trump named Alex Wong as assistant to the president and principal deputy national security advisor, while Dr. Sebastian Gorka was appointed deputy assistant to the president and senior director for counterterrorism.

Scott Turner was selected as the secretary of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), and Scott Bessent, founder of investment firm Key Square Group, was nominated as secretary of the Treasury. Bessent, a vocal supporter of Trump's tariff plan, also served as an economic adviser to Trump's campaign, according to Forbes. Tesla CEO Elon Musk had previously shared his opinion on the matter, publicly endorsing Howard Lutnick as a candidate capable of driving necessary change. Musk highlighted Lutnick's approach as a contrast to Bessent's more traditional stance.

After selecting Pete Hegseth as his pick for secretary of defense, Trump chose another Fox News personality, Dr. Janette Nesheiwat, as his nominee for U.S. Surgeon General. Nesheiwat, a practicing doctor, treated thousands of Americans on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Trump praised her "expertise and leadership," highlighting their collaboration during Operation Warp Speed, the U.S. effort to develop and distribute the COVID-19 vaccine. Nesheiwat's sister, Julia Nesheiwat, had previously served as Homeland Security advisor under the Trump administration.

Trump made another healthcare-related appointment by nominating former Florida Representative Dr. Dave Weldon as the director of the CDC. He praised Weldon's 40 years of healthcare experience, including his service in the Army.

During his time in Congress, Weldon served on the Labor/Health and Human Services (HHS) Appropriations Subcommittee, focusing on HHS and CDC policy, budgeting, and participating in Government Oversight and Reform Committee hearings.

Trump has nominated Oregon Representative Lori Chavez-DeRemer as his labor secretary.

The president-elect praised her, stating, "Lori has worked tirelessly with both Business and Labor to build America's workforce and support the hardworking men and women of America."

Trump announced that Elon Musk, the world's wealthiest person, will lead a newly proposed Department of Government Efficiency (or "DOGE"), alongside investor and former Republican primary candidate Vivek Ramaswamy. In a statement, Trump explained that the department—still to be created—will provide "advice and guidance from outside of Government" and focus on "making changes to the Federal Bureaucracy with an eye on efficiency," including cuts to spending and regulations. Musk, a vocal Trump supporter who has donated over $100 million to a pro-Trump super PAC, has previously suggested the creation of such a department, humorously naming it after the meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin.

After his victory, Trump relocated to Mar-a-Lago, where he held meetings with his inner circle, administration prospects, and transition team to develop his second-term agenda and expand his staff. He is shaping this agenda with the support of several right-wing groups, his closest allies, and billionaire supporters.