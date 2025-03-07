A former US Attorney is claiming that executive orders by the Trump administration to bar law firms from working with the federal government are seeking to scare them, leading them to refrain from representing the president's political rivals.

Barb McQuade, now a professor at the University of Michigan and a NBC/MSNBC legal analyst, posted a recent Washington Post article detailing the latest actions against a law firm, in this case Perkins Coie, which represented Hillary Clinton's campaign and the Democratic National Committee during the 2016 presidential race. It also contracted with the research firm that produced the Steele dossier, a document alleging connections between Trump and Russia. The two lawyers mainly involved in that investigation are no longer with the firm.

The executive order prevents federal agencies from hiring the firm or working with contractors that do. It also restricts Perkins Coie employees from entering federal buildings and suspends their security clearances.

A senior Trump official justified the decision saying that the "president doesn't believe they should have the privileges afforded to companies of their stature to work and operate with the federal government, since they have made it very clear they are vehemently against the president of the United States, and their work proves that." A spokesperson for Perkins Coie said the firm plans to challenge the order, calling it unlawful. The firm is also one of eight big law firms involved in lawsuits against the administration, representing transgender service members who are challenging the ban on joining the military.

The order represents the second time in recent weeks that the administration has taken action against a major law firm, following a similar move against Covington & Burling, which represented special counsel Jack Smith.

Legal experts have told the outlet that the move could discourage law firms from taking cases against the administration. Some argue that it represents a broader effort by Trump to challenge legal institutions, including judges and prosecutors involved in cases against him.

"By taking these actions against these major law firms, it is effectively sending a message to all the lawyers that you best not challenge this administration, or you, your lawyers and your clients will suffer, Mark Zaid, a national security lawyer who often represents whistleblowers, told the outlet.

Originally published on Latin Times