Former President Donald Trump's fitness is being questioned by social media users who claim he was "struggling physically" in videos shared online of Trump getting onto a garbage truck for a photo-op.

Trump made the campaign appearance Wednesday, boarding a Trump-emblazoned garbage truck in Green Bay, Wisconsin. After climbing into the truck wearing an orange safety vest, he took questions from the media, as reported by CNN.

Trump seems to be really struggling physically. pic.twitter.com/yRk7ZB2kDx — Matt McDermott (@mattmfm) October 30, 2024

Dozens of X users were quick to point out and mock the former president for the way he got into the truck.

"Trump seems to be really struggling physically," Matt McDermott, a democrat strategist, captioned in a tweet, which included video of Trump climbing aboard the vehicle. "Donald missed that massive door handle? He's not well," another user tweeted.

Trump is the GOAT if goats look like an Oompa Loompa and struggle to stand. pic.twitter.com/Vrl7LD8zEI — … 👍🏼 (@GrumpyGamer_73) October 31, 2024

Some users even drew comparisons between Trump's garbage photo-op with Michael Dukakis' tank ride, where the former governor of Massachusetts was pictured smiling on board a military vehicle. The photo-op led to many mocking Dukakis as not tough on crime, as reported by U.S. News & World Report.

Others compared Trump's behavior to when Trump supporters would call President Joe Biden "old" or "unstable." "He's definitely in decline," one user wrote.

He looks like a damn oompa loompa who got a construction job. pic.twitter.com/FbgNgzRpG3 — Dave Matt (@davematt88) October 31, 2024

Trump's appearance with the garbage truck comes after Biden referred to Trump supporters as "garbage." The Biden administration has claimed the president was commenting on the comedian that called Puerto Rico a "floating island of garbage" at a Trump rally at Madison Square Garden.