After nearly five hours of physical examination at Walter Reed on Friday, the nation was on edge waiting for the results of President Donald Trump's annual physical, the first of his second term. Social media buzzed with theories about the unusually long exam for the 78-year-old president, with some skeptics even suggesting the administration might never release the full report.

But on Sunday, the White House put the rumors to rest, announcing that the president, now the oldest to begin a second term in the White House, remains in "excellent physical health" and is "fully fit" to carry out the duties of Commander in Chief and Head of State.

Capt. Sean P. Barbabella, who led the assessment, stated that President Trump exhibits "robust cardiac, pulmonary, neurological, and general physical function." Weighing in at 224 pounds with a blood pressure reading of 128/74, the report credited his "active lifestyle" as a key factor contributing to his overall well-being.

The president's physical exam revealed "no abnormalities" in his mental status, cardiac function, or ENT (ear, nose, and throat) assessment—aside from an old scar on his right ear attributed to a past gunshot wound. A colonoscopy conducted in July 2024 revealed diverticulosis and a benign polyp, with doctors recommending a follow-up in 2027.

According to the report, President Trump scored a perfect 30 out of 30 on the Montreal Cognitive Assessment, a widely used test for evaluating cognitive function, and also received "normal" results on screenings for anxiety and depression.

To manage his cholesterol, Trump continues to take rosuvastatin and ezetimibe, with his levels, including triglycerides and total cholesterol, remaining well within the healthy range. He also takes a low-dose aspirin daily and uses mometasone cream, typically prescribed for conditions like eczema or psoriasis.

Ahead of his physical, the president had noted in a Truth Social that he had "never felt better, but nevertheless, these things must be done!"

Trump has consistently received clean bills of health throughout his political career, including a much-publicized 2015 letter released ahead of the 2016 election, in which his then-doctor declared him the "healthiest individual ever elected to the presidency." The statement that later drew criticism after the doctor revealed Trump had dictated the letter himself.

However, speculations have been mounting recently since a photo of Trump surfaced showing a large bruise on his right hand during a White House meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron, raising concerns about his current health.

