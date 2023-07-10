KEY POINTS Cohen said that while Don Jr. is the brightest, Ivanka is the most prepared

O'Day agreed with Cohen's assessment of Ivanka

During Tiffany Trump's wedding, Ivanka cropped Don Jr.'s fiancée

The ex-personal attorney of former President Donald Trump said the so-called sibling rivalry between the two eldest Trump children, Don Jr. and Ivanka, was fierce.

In a recent episode of the "Mea Culpa" podcast, Michael Cohen said that although Don Jr. "innately is the brightest of the three children," he's a "f--k up," while Ivanka is "by far the most prepared of all of them."

"She won't go on an interview unless she knows every single question. She will script out the blowing of her hair," Cohen told Aubrey O'Day, who also shared her thoughts on the Trump children since she was Don Jr.'s ex-girlfriend.

In 2019, The Atlantic revealed there was a "cold war" between the two since they were constantly competing for their father's affection.

Later on, the cold war turned intense due to paranoia.

"The cold war between him and Ivanka intensified," McKay Coppins said in the report. "Now that each had their own teams of allies and advisers, they had grown paranoid that the other's henchmen were planting damaging stories about them in the press."

In November 2022, during Tiffany Trump's wedding, Ivanka cropped Don Jr.'s fiancée, Kimberly Guilfoyle, from the group shot.

"Don had long ago come to understand that Ivanka was his father's favorite," Coppins wrote in the report.

"'Daddy's little girl,' he liked to joke. But making peace with her husband's status in the family was harder. Ever since Ivanka had married [Jared Kushner], Don had been made to watch as this effete, soft-spoken interloper cozied up to his dad," he added.

Meanwhile, O'Day agreed with Cohen's assessment of Ivanka, adding that she was the "hand inside of the puppet master."

"You told me she was a dummy and is seen as a dummy. Like, go get her some shoes, and that will make her happy, put shiny things in front of her face ... My understanding of her is she was the hand inside of the puppet master," she said.

"She had the office next to him when he went to the White House, she was there to make calls, maybe it was [her husband] Jared [Kushner] making calls through her ... I think obviously Trump's natural state is to be able to hear women before men based off of what we've all seen and witnessed and you know what that means," O'Day added.

O'Day was in a relationship with Don Jr. while he was still married to Vanessa Trump.