President Donald Trump signed an executive order Thursday, suspending security clearances for employees of Perkins Coie, a prominent Seattle-based law firm known for its work with Democratic and liberal organizations.

Many of the firm's staff have provided legal services to the Democratic National Committee (DNC) and Democratic campaigns, such as Hillary Clinton's 2016 presidential campaign, Politico reported.

The executive order also called for ending any federal contracts that Perkins Coie held, even though a recent database of federal spending showed no current government contracts with the firm.

It further directed government agency heads to limit access to federal buildings for Perkins Coie employees when such access could harm national security or the U.S. interests.

"This is an absolute honor to sign. What they've done is, it's just terrible," Trump said as he signed the order. "Weaponization — you could say weaponization against a political opponent — and it should never be allowed to happen again."

Such clearances are often crucial for lawyers representing clients involved in national security cases.

Trump's latest executive order has sparked concerns within the legal community, particularly in Washington, D.C. Some lawyers, including those defending Trump in his own classified documents case, were granted such clearances by the Biden administration.

Another significant aspect of the executive order is the directive to review diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) practices at major law firms across the country.

Led by the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, the review will focus on whether law firms are using race-based criteria for hiring, promotions, or client access. This is part of Trump's broader effort to challenge DEI programs in the workplace, which he has criticized as part of a wider "culture war."

In 2023, Perkins Coie faced a lawsuit over its diversity fellowship program, prompting the firm to later expand the program to include all first-year law students.

About Perkins Coie

"We have reviewed the Executive Order. It is patently unlawful, and we intend to challenge it," CNN cites a Perkins Coie spokesperson.

Recently, Perkins Coie has joined other lawyers in opposing the administration's actions in court. Several of the firm's attorneys were working on a case challenging Trump's ban on transgender service members.

Perkins Coie has also been involved in past political controversies, including its role in the infamous "Steele dossier." The firm hired Fusion GPS, a research group, which then commissioned former British spy Christopher Steele to gather information about Trump's foreign business ties before he took office in 2017.

Though Perkins Coie continues to represent Democrats, its involvement has diminished since Marc Elias, a key figure behind the dossier, left the firm in 2021 to start his own election-focused firm.

Trump's targeting of political opponents

Trump's latest move is part of the ongoing efforts to target individuals and groups he views as political opponents. Last month, he signed a similar order affecting another law firm, Covington & Burling, which had provided legal services to the special counsel prosecuting him.

Trump has also revoked the security clearances of other individuals involved in investigations against him, including intelligence officials and lawyers.

The president also hinted at actions against those involved in the FBI's investigation into ties between Russia and his 2016 presidential campaign.

Attorney General Pam Bondi is leading a review of officials connected to this probe through the "Weaponization Working Group."