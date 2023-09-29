KEY POINTS K-Pop girl group TWICE is currently on its largest world tour so far

TWICE will hold the Philippine leg of its "Ready To Be" tour at the Philippine Arena this weekend

JYP Entertainment announced that Chaeyoung won't participate in the Bulacan concerts

TWICE member and South Korean rapper Son Chae-young, known mononymously as Chaeyoung, will be sitting out of her group's two-day concert in the Philippines due to health reasons not specifically disclosed by JYP Entertainment.

On Friday, a day before TWICE's "Ready To Be" tour in the Philippines, JYP Entertainment announced that Chaeyoung will be absent at the group's upcoming Bulacan concert, which will be held this weekend.

"We convey this unfortunate news with a heavy heart as we know everyone was eagerly anticipating the show. We kindly request your understanding as this decision was made after much consideration to protect the health of the artist," TWICE's agency said in a statement.

Chaeyoung will be absent during the concerts in Philippines #TWICE_5TH_WORLD_TOUR pic.twitter.com/wbnAQABNf8 — READY TO BE TOUR (@readytobetour) September 28, 2023

While Filipino Onces were saddened by the news, they and other Onces in different parts of the globe wished Chaeyoung a speedy recovery while using the hashtag #GetWellSoonChaeyoung on X, formerly Twitter.

"Even though I won't see you up close, please remember that we love you, and your health is our priority. Let's meet again with a healthy Chaeyoung," one fan tweeted.

"Come back to us healthy, Chaeyoung," said another fan. A third fan tweeted, "Get well soon our baby chae 🥺❤️ [Please] don't be too guilty for not coming, it's okay. Just take care of yourself and rest well. We love you so much! I promise to see you next time! I will always wait for you."

Been waiting for this con hoping to see your wide smile in person. The news was heartbreaking but your health is of utmost importance PH Onces.



Get well soon, Chaeyoung. PH Onces will wait for you. #TWICE_5TH_WORLD_TOUR_BULACAN#GetWellSoonChaeyoung — ChumChurum🍓 (@CYRedRaijin) September 28, 2023

"I've been waiting for this con hoping to see your wide smile in person. The news was heartbreaking, but your health is of utmost importance [to] PH Onces. Get well soon, Chaeyoung. PH Onces will wait for you," added another fan.

"You've been working so hard lately, you deserve a good rest, my love! ♥️ I'll make sure that we'll meet someday! I love you big time!" a fifth fan tweeted.

"Get well soon, Chae. Take all the time you need to feel better. Remember that health is the most important thing; rest, eat well and never forget that we are here to support you and always wait for you," noted another fan.

Hello, this is Chaeyoung Philippines.



We are very sad in the news regarding Chaeyoung's absence in "Ready To Be in Bulacan" as we have many things prepared for her, but we were more worried about her health and want her to have the rest she needs.



We are not sure if we will be… — Chaeyoung Philippines (@CY_Philippines) September 28, 2023

Meanwhile, Chaeyoung's fanbase in the Philippines hopes to do a sing-along project in the TWICE member's absence.

"We are not sure if we will be able to do this or if we will be allowed to, but we still want to try and reach out to Live Nation PH regarding our 'sing-along' project. We at least want to sing the whole song for her when it was her time to perform," Chaeyoung Philippines said in a tweet.

The fanbase is calling for more fans to help in reaching out to Live Nation Philippines, the concert organizer for TWICE's "Ready To Be" concert at the Philippine Arena.