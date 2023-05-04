KEY POINTS Kevin Costner's "Yellowstone" departure saddened several fans

Some fans said they wouldn't watch the show after Season 5

Many predict the show will suffer since it revolves around his character

Kevin Costner is making his last appearance on "Yellowstone" in its fifth season.

Costner will not return to the hit Paramount Network series after Season 5. There were rumors that he had an alleged drama with co-creator Taylor Sheridan. His exit also came amid his divorce from his wife, Christine Baumgartner.

The news of Costner's departure from "Yellowstone" immediately received several responses from the netizens. Many were sad, and several hoped he was doing well amid the drama surrounding his personal life recently.

"Oh no," one commented with a crying emoji. Another asked, "Why?"

"Nooo," a third person said.

"I hope he is ok," a fourth commenter added.

"You can't be serious. He's the main guy," a fan wrote.

Some netizens said the news wasn't surprising because they had already heard rumors about his departure from the show. Many also said they would not watch the series after Season 5 since Costner would not be part of it. Some felt the show would have no direction without Costner's character, John Dutton.

"Saw it coming from a mile away. Has been rumored for months. Well... I won't be watching after Season 5," one commented. Another added, "Haven't we known this for months?"

"This is not new news. I'm sorry, but anyone who watches the show has known this was the case for months now. I hate it, but you cannot have two big ego's (sic) on one show," another user said.

"I don't see how this show would work going forward without the character of John Dutton; he is such a huge part of the story. I also don't see a recast going over well either," a different commenter claimed.

"They centered the entire premise around Costner, all the narratives are around him, and there are no other leads. Story-wise, the entire series will crumble without John Dutton," Michael Aguiar opined.

The news about Costner's departure from the series was confirmed by sources to Entertainment Tonight. However, his involvement with the show had been put into question for months.

In February, Puck News reporter Matthew Belloni spoke with Entertainment Tonight about the various challenges on set that had reportedly delayed the production of Season 5.

"'Yellowstone' is really in limbo right now until they can figure out whether Costner is coming back or, more likely, whether he's going to be written out of the show," Belloni explained. "Once that determination is made, they can finish writing the second half of this season, shoot it, and it will likely air in the fall."

Costner's wife had also filed for divorce Monday after 18 years of marriage. An insider said he didn't want to end their relationship and wanted Baumgartner back.

"Kevin was very surprised by Christine's actions, he obviously doesn't want the divorce, and he would take her back," a source told Page Six. "It's disappointing, he loves her, and he loves his children."

Costner's rep also denied the cheating allegations thrown at him.