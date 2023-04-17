KEY POINTS Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' "Live with Kelly and Mark" debuted Monday

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos reunited onscreen for the debut of "Live with Kelly and Mark" this week, but fans are divided by the married couple's first episode as co-hosts.

Millions tuned in Monday morning to see how Ripa and Consuelos — who have been married for 27 years — would do sharing the screen.

But the debut episode of "Live with Kelly and Mark" received mixed reviews from viewers, with some calling out their serious PDA and accusing Ripa of constantly interrupting her husband as he shared that they recently enjoyed a romantic stroll through Central Park, Page Six reported.

"We used to run through the park, but now we're –" Consuelos said before Ripa interjected, "We used to chase each other."

"We saw some people who we used to see run and they were now also walking," the "Riverdale" alum continued.

But Ripa interrupted him once more, saying, "It's so funny how, I don't know if it's age or our knees, whatever it is, time."

"I am so happy to see Mark & Kelly this morning ... But Kelly could [you] PLEASE LET HIM TALK!!! OMG! Let him start and finish a story his way ... It's the only way it's going work," one viewer tweeted.

"Every time Kelly interrupts Mark, take a shot!" another Twitter user sniped.

"Bruuuutal! Last time I watch. I can go to the mall and watch teenagers kiss LESS!!! THE BEGINNING OF THE END," a third person commented.

But other viewers defended Ripa, Consuelos and their performance as co-hosts, with one praising the couple for being authentic.

"I don't understand why people don't like Kelly and wonder why he is with her. I think she is very funny, great personality, witty and a great talker. It's not easy to carry the show for so many years and still be popular enough to renew every year," one wrote.

"To the producers of @kellymarklive, thank you! You just breathed life back into America. For a young girl growing up in foster care, watching @KellyRipa and @MarkConsuelos on my TV screen helped me feel so alive and seen. They are just so authentic. So, to see them now it's like a rebirth. Long live Kelly and Mark," Dr. Makeda Ansah wrote.

"I really haven't watched much since COVID, but with Mark on, I will be watching all the time! Loved the show today!!" another fan tweeted.

Consuelos was tapped to replace Ryan Seacrest, who announced in February that he would be leaving the program after nearly six years so he could move back to Los Angeles and focus on "American Idol."

Seacrest revealed at the time that Consuelos, who had appeared as a guest host on "Live" many times over the years, would be stepping in as co-host after his departure.

Days after the announcement, Ripa and Consuelos opened up co-hosting "Live," nearly three decades after they first started working together. They first met on the set of ABC's "All My Children" in 1995, so their TV reunion was them coming "full circle," according to the couple.

"We figured that since we started our careers together, we might as well finish them together," they joked in an interview with Us Weekly. "We figured the idea 'what could possibly go wrong?' is something we'd definitely like to explore. Now, we have the chance."

Seacrest explained on Instagram in February that he was only supposed to be on the show for three seasons. However, he said he decided to extend his stay because "I loved the job and working with Kelly so much."

He also showed support for Consuelos, writing, "And congratulations to my brother Mark, feel free to remodel my dressing room!"