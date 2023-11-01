KEY POINTS A new trailer for the anime adaptation of "Solo Leveling" was released Wednesday

TXT and Hiroyuki Sawano teamed up for the anime's opening theme song, "LEvel"

"Solo Leveling" will hold an early screening of its first two episodes next month

TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT) has teamed up with Hiroyuki Sawano for the opening theme song of the highly anticipated anime adaptation of the hit South Korean web novel and manhwa "Solo Leveling."

On Wednesday, "Solo Leveling's" official Twitter account shared a new trailer that included a snippet of the upcoming anime's opening song, titled "LEvel," and revealed that it is a collaboration between the notable Japanese composer and music producer and the South Korean boy group.

The trailer also showed clips of protagonist Sung Jin-woo and other main characters in action.

Alongside the preview of the opening theme and the anime, it was announced that "Solo Leveling" will hold an early screening of its first two episodes at three premiere events next month.

While the anime is scheduled to officially start airing in January, lucky fans will be able to watch the first two episodes of "Solo Leveling" at the world premiere in Tokyo, Japan, on Dec. 10; Seoul, South Korea, on Dec. 10; and Los Angeles, California, on Dec. 14.

The anticipation keeps building! @TXT_bighit and @sawano_nZk have teamed up for the Solo Leveling opening theme! 🔥



PLUS the first two episodes will be premiered early at special events in Tokyo, Seoul and Los Angeles this December! pic.twitter.com/gUxnnK83ry — Solo Leveling (@sololeveling_en) November 1, 2023

The Tokyo premiere will be held at United Cinemas Toyosu and will include a special talk event, according to the official "Solo Leveling" website.

Several of the upcoming anime's voice actors are expected to appear as speakers at the Tokyo event.

Fans can now start applying for the ticket lottery sale.

Information about the Seoul and Los Angeles premieres is expected to be released soon.

Meanwhile, TXT and Sawano's "Solo Leveling" opening theme is already garnering praise on social media.

"This is amazing, [I] love the song! [I] can't wait to watch it!" one person tweeted.

"YESSS I HAVE A FEELING THAT IT'S GOING TO BE LEGENDARY!!" another commented.

"[Oh my god] bro, this manhwa is INSANE and is gonna be even better with [TXT] in it," a third person wrote.

"As a person that's very invested in [the] 'Attack on Titan' Ost, having Sawano Hiroyuki making it [is] gonna be [fire emojis]," another tweeted.

"Sawano Hiroyuki? Love everything he does," a fourth person commented.

"TXT OSTS ARE ALWAYS A HIT!!! CAN'T WAIT," one fan wrote.

In 2020, TXT's Japanese song "Everlasting Shine" also served as the opening theme of the animated series "Black Clover."

Meanwhile, Sawano is known for his work on many anime series, video games, television dramas, and movies. His works include the musical scores for "Attack on Titan," "The Seven Deadly Sins," "Blue Exorcist," "Guilty Crown," "Kill la Kill," "Seraph of the End," and "Mobile Suit Gundam Unicorn."

He has received several awards throughout his career, including the Kobe Animation Award for best music score in 2010 for his work on "Mobile Suit Gundam SEED Destiny."

"Solo Leveling" was originally a web novel written by Chugong and was later adapted into a webtoon by Jang Sung-rak, also known as Dubu.

"In a world of gifted hunters and monsters, a weak hunter Sung Jinwoo gains extraordinary powers through a mysterious program, leading him to become one of the strongest hunters and conquering even the strongest dungeons," reads IMDb's synopsis of the "Solo Leveling" anime.

"Solo Leveling" airs in January 2024 and will be available to stream on Crunchyroll.