After setting a new career record with "Seventeenth Heaven's" 5.2 million pre-order sales, SEVENTEEN has made a new record in Korean history with its first-week album sales.

SEVENTEEN previously racked up over 5.2 million units sold during the pre-order period of its 11th mini-album and marked a new milestone for both the group and K-Pop, in general, as it broke the previous record set by "FML," SEVENTEEN's 10th mini-album, which had 4.67 million pre-orders.

A week after "Seventeenth Heaven's" release last Oct. 23, it set a new record as the only K-Pop act to surpass over 5 million first-week album sales.

SEVENTEEN now holds the record for the 2023 album with the highest first-week sales, with 5,091,887 copies sold, per Korean Sales. The group's 11th mini-album surpassed the previous records set by Stray Kids' "5-Star," its previous album "FML," NCT Dream's "ISTJ" and TXT's "The Name Chapter: FREEFALL," with 4,617,499, 4,550,214, 3,652,897 and 2,251,959 copies sold in their first week, respectively.

Other albums included in the top 10 albums with the highest first-week sales in 2023 are TXT's "The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION," V's "Layover," ZEROBASEONE's "Youth In The Shade," aespa's "MY WORLD" and New Jeans' "Get Up," on the fifth to ten spots, respectively.

"Seventeenth Heaven" is also currently the album with the highest first-week sales in K-Pop history. It is followed by Stray Kids' "5-Star," its previous album "FML," NCT Dream's "ISTJ" and BTS' Map of the Soul: 7."

Other albums with the highest first-week album sales of all time are BTS' "Proof," BTS' "BE," TXT's "The Name Chapter: FREEFALL," TXT's "The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION" and Stray Kids' "Maxident."

"Seventeenth Heaven" features a total of eight new tracks that were mostly produced and written by Woozi — the vocal team unit's leader, who has also produced most of SEVENTEEN's hits such as "Hot," Very Nice," "Clap" and "Don't Wanna Cry," among others. Members S. Coups, Hosi, Wonwoo, Mingyu and Vernon also took part as songwriters and composers for the album.

The track list includes "Diamond Days," "Back 2 Back," "Monster," "Yawn," "Headliner," a studio and instrumental version of "God of Music" and a collaboration with electronic music producer and DJ Marshmello.

The group's 11th mini-album was released on all music streaming platforms on Oct. 23 at 6 p.m. KST.

The official music video for the main track, "God of Music," which featured a disco ball microphone sent to space, was also released on Hybe Label's YouTube channel simultaneously.

The disco ball microphone was up in the air for over two hours after ascending to over 113,000 feet before its descent back to Earth.