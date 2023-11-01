KEY POINTS A MOA shared her late friend Tia's heartfelt message about Taehyun on Weverse

Taehyun and Yeonjun responded to the post

Reports alleged that Tia and several of her family members died in a missile strike

TXT's Taehyun has responded to a Palestinian fan's heartfelt letter expressing her love and admiration for him just before she passed away.

On Sunday, a MOA posted via Weverse a message for Taehyun from an "angel friend from Palestine" named Tia.

"Everyone! I really hope you're able to read this message written by our angel friend from Palestine. Tia really loved Taehyun a lot so I'm delivering this message for her," the fan wrote, according to a translation by Koreaboo.

In her letter, which was originally written in Arabic and was translated into Korean, Tia opened up about how she became a fan of Taehyun and how the 21-year-old singer inspired her.

The post caught the attention of Taehyun's TXT bandmate Yeonjun, who left a comment on the post saying that his co-star needed to read it.

"Taehyun, you should see this," Yeonjun commented.

The fan's words apparently reached her idol as Taehyun cheered — a way of "liking" a post on Weverse — the original post as well as several others that also shared Tia's letter.

"Taehyun is seeing the [W]everse posts celebrating [T]ia's life and sharing her letter," one fan tweeted.

taehyun is seeing the weverse posts celebrating tia’s life and sharing her letter :’) https://t.co/cHavQbG00Q pic.twitter.com/OVzXS3K77c — ૮ ˆﻌˆ ა (@yyxyeonjun) October 29, 2023

guys taehyun cheered my post about tia. im shakign so badly right now i cant process rhis… my hands are trmebling as i type this… tia are u seeing this? ur beautiful words have really reached him 😭😭😭😭😭😭🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍 https://t.co/SFrvFI50Jo pic.twitter.com/u66yhvZMy9 — ady (@pagesoobinluvr) October 29, 2023

TXT fan @beargyuxth translated the original post to English and shared Tia's message about Taehyun on X, formerly Twitter.

"If I were to give [a] reason that made me love him, I couldn't find any direct answer. But now I know that I am in love with him because of his personality, his voice, his amazing features. All I knew was this person had become an essential part of my life and my little heart. Because of him, I began to think to myself that I deserve to be the best. His words always encourage," Tia's letter read.

"He said, 'You were born into this world and each of you are precious. Your happiness comes first.' His words changed me, radically changed my life and transformed me from a person into a soul," the message continued.

To: Taehyun

From: Tia



Tia is such a wonderful soul, she poured out a literal newspapers when she was being asked about “Give me a reason why you love Taehyun?” 😭💗



She love him dearly, she thought of him as his role model, as the most closest yet so far away to her.



Please… https://t.co/tQBdbwlmHz pic.twitter.com/iXhLQW79XL — Kye ✵⁵ (@beargyuxth) October 29, 2023

Tia's words touched the hearts of other MOAs, with many saying they cried after reading her letter.

"I was sobbing while reading her words, it's so full of love not even English do (sic) it justice," one fan tweeted.

"I'm crying.... Tia, I hope you're in a better place with your family. You deserved more than this, but I'm glad that you could know Taehyun and TXT, now you are their angel. I promise you that you will always be remembered," another wrote.

"Rest in peace, little princess."

Meanwhile, tweets from user @TxTcakeie shared details about the fate of Tia and her family.

The tweets alleged that Tia and several of her family members died after a missile struck the house where they were staying, according to a translation provided by @beargyuxth.

“Tia and her family were displaced from their home that she moved to the center of the Gaza strip to their relatives (house). More than 40 people gathered there. The house had 3 floors and they put women and children on the lower floor because it would be safe for them (to… https://t.co/ybia8iO22P — Kye ✵⁵ (@beargyuxth) October 29, 2023

Thousands of Palestinians have been killed since Israel began air strikes on Gaza in response to the Oct. 7 attacks when Hamas killed 1,400 people in Israel, Reuters reported. The latest estimate from Gaza health authorities put the number of Palestinians killed at above 8,300.