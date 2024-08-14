The United Auto Workers (UAW) union has filed federal labor charges against former President Donald Trump and Tesla CEO Elon Musk, accusing them of threatening and intimidating workers who consider going on strike.

The charges were filed on Tuesday with the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB), following a controversial exchange between Trump and Musk, according to Reuters.

The exchange happened during an interview on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter and owned by Musk.

During the interview on Monday night, Trump praised Musk for his anti-union stance and hinted at a possible role for the Tesla CEO in a future Trump administration.

Trump referred to Musk as "the cutter" and recounted a scenario where Musk purportedly dismissed striking workers en masse.

"They go on strike... you're all gone. Every one of you is gone," Trump said, and Musk could be heard laughing and replying "yeah."

The UAW, which recently endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris for president, responded swiftly by filing separate charges against both Trump and Musk.

The union alleges that the pair "interfered with, restrained, or coerced employees" who were exercising their right to organize, implying that workers engaged in lawful strikes could be summarily dismissed.

UAW President Shawn Fain, a vocal critic of Trump, condemned the exchange, labeling it as a clear example of anti-worker rhetoric.

"When we say Donald Trump is a scab, this is what we mean," Fain said in a statement.

"Both Trump and Musk want working-class people to sit down and shut up, and they laugh about it openly. It's disgusting, illegal, and totally predictable from these two clowns."

Fain further criticized both men during an interview on CNN, arguing that their comments reflect a broader disregard for labor laws and workers' rights.

"They thumb their nose at labor law, and there has got to come a reckoning in this country where the billionaires and the corporate class and employers are held accountable when they break the law," Fain said.

In response, the Trump campaign dismissed the UAW's actions as a politically motivated stunt aimed at undermining Trump's support among American workers.

"This frivolous lawsuit is a shameless political stunt intended to erode President Trump's overwhelming support among America's workers," said Trump campaign Senior Advisor Brian Hughes in a statement.

If the NLRB finds merit in the UAW's charges, it could pursue legal action against Trump and Musk.

However, even if found guilty of violating labor laws, the penalties are likely to be limited to orders to cease the offending behavior and possibly to compensate any workers wrongfully terminated.