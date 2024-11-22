The list of countries Israel's prime minister can't enter without being arrested continues to grow after the issuance of an international arrest warrant for the nation's leader by the International Criminal Court.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will be arrested if he travels to the UK, according to a spokesperson for the UK Prime Minister's office, just one day after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stated that the Canadian government would abide by the ICC's ruling in arresting Netanyahu if he were to travel to Canada.

"The government would fulfill its obligations under the act and indeed its legal obligations," said the spokesperson for No 10 Downing Street.

According to the International Criminal Court Act 2001, a designated minister of the court may "transmit the request... to an appropriate judicial officer" in order to arrest individuals who the court has issued warrants for.

If the judicial officer confirms the request, they "shall endorse the warrant for execution in the United Kingdom," reported BBC.

Furthermore, the spokesperson for No 10 confirmed that the British government will honor the process outlined in the act and "always comply with its legal obligations as set out by domestic law and indeed international law."

"First of all, as Canada has always said, it's really important that everyone abide by international law. This is something we've been calling on since the beginning of the conflict," Prime Minister Trudeau said. "We will abide by all of the regulations and rulings of the international courts."

The spokesperson also indicated that Prime Minister Keir Starmer was willing to engage in conversation with Netanyahu, stating that it is"obviously important that we have a dialogue with Israel on all levels." He also described Israel as "a key partner across a range of areas."

"My advice [on an arrest warrant for Mr Netanyahu] would be legal advice, based on analysis of the law," said top UK lawyer Attorney General Lord Hermer.

"It's not for the attorney to dictate what a government chooses to do. The role of the attorney is to provide fearless legal advice as to what the law requires, what the contents of the law is, and where the law takes you. And that's what I'm going to do," he continued.

Downing Street has also indicated that the government is focused on pushing for a ceasefire in Gaza, and that the independence of the ICC is respected.

Originally published by Latin Times.