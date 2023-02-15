"The Ultimatum" alum April Marie Melohn is becoming a mother and she is all excited about it.

The 25-year-old reality TV star announced her pregnancy on Monday by uploading a montage on Instagram showing her and her boyfriend, Cody Cooper, lounging on the beach and holding a positive pregnancy test and a sonogram.

"The hardest secret we've ever had to keep! Coming Soon... 2023," she wrote.

A day later, she made a follow-up post consisting of a set of shots, including one where she is seen riding Cooper's back with her right arm raised. In the post, she revealed that they knew about the upcoming baby since December.

"Made a bestie with my bestie," she wrote. "Mommy & daddy wanted to enjoy our privacy & special moments as we navigate through changes, watch you grow & make sure we made it through the first trimester. I was so numb because I couldn't believe it. But now that we are here, it's finally starting to feel so real."

Melohn recalled the "rollercoaster" feeling of knowing about her pregnancy in its early stages even though doctors have told her otherwise. She said she went to the doctor's office again on what she believed to be the fifth week of her pregnancy.

"There you were on your first ultrasound," the reality star said, adding that she and Cooper revealed the news to their families a week after it was confirmed by the doctor. "You have no idea how loved you are already. These first two months flew, so we can only imagine how fast time will fly before you finally come into this world & completely change ours. Until then, Mommy & Daddy cannot wait to meet you."

She added that in the eighth week, she and Cooper listened to the baby's heartbeat for the first time. "Daddy even bought a teddy bear at the pregnancy spa where they put a recording of your heartbeat inside," she recalled.

She concluded her post by revealing how excited they were for the baby's arrival in August.

Melohn's pregnancy announcement comes nearly a year after she last appeared on the Netflix show in April last year with her then-boyfriend Jake Cunningham. The pair broke up after the end of the season and in the same month, she revealed she was in a "serious" and "healthy" relationship with an "older man" from Texas.