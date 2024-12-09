A former FBI agent who has been actively following the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson compared his still unidentified killer with two serial killers after new events unfolded during the past few days.

Jennifer Coffindaffer was focusing specifically on the fact that Monopoly money was found in the backpack of the suspected killer. Located on Friday in Central Park West, it is believed to be the same one the masked assailant was seen carrying on surveillance footage during his escape.

"Deny Defend Depose written on the casings and now monopoly money in a backpack that he wanted police to find... He likes to toy like BTK and Zodiac. I realize these are serial killers, but same taunting. I wouldn't want to be a CEO right now. We just don't know his motivation. I hope they find him ASAP!" Coffindaffer said on X.

Even though the former agent said the backpack was meant to be found, Forensic experts are analyzing it and its content for DNA or other elements that could identify the killer. "If he holds his hand against the strap and tightens the buckle like most of us do...That is where DNA most likely can be found. And zippers," Scott Duffey, a retired FBI agent, explained on Fox News,

The murder weapon, a suppressed pistol used to ambush Thompson outside a Midtown hotel on Wednesday morning, remains missing. Bullet casings at the scene bore the words "delay," "deny," and "depose," echoing language used to describe the insurance industry practice of delaying payment, denying claims, and defending denials in court proceedings.

The suspect, who is believed to have fled the city the same day, remains unidentified despite extensive efforts involving surveillance footage and a $50,000 reward offered by the FBI. The motive for the killing remains unclear still, but Coffindaffer rejected the theory raised by a former Maryland State Police Commander, who said Thompson may have hired an assassin to kill him.