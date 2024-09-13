University of Texas at Austin students got a surprise when they returned to campus this semester — Pepsi had replaced Coca-Cola products in the dining halls.

Students told The Daily Texan, the school's student newspaper, that they were "devastated" by the switch, saying their beverage options feel limited despite paying for costly meal plans and could affect those with dietary restrictions.

"With the Coca-Cola freestyle machine, you get a lot more options ... for a Dr. Pepper or [another beverage] ... [to] water it down," junior Kate Crowder told the publication. "It'd probably be suitable for whatever you need, but now you don't have the option anymore."

Several students expressed they would be visiting the dining halls less frequently because of the change, instead opting for the Wendy's fast-food location on campus which still serves Coca-Cola fountain drinks. Coca-Cola products can also still be purchased on campus at various vending machines, according to a map created by the university.

Cailin Rosborough, associate director of marketing and communications for University Housing and Dining, told The Daily Texan that the expiration of the university's beverage vendor contract prompted the change. The new vendor contract will last five years, meaning students could be stuck with Pepsi products in the dining halls until at least 2029.

Besides its signature soda drink, Coca-Cola carries brands like Sprite, Fanta, Barq's Root Beer, Powerade, Dasani and Minute Maid juices. Meanwhile, Pepsi owns brands like Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Aquafina, Starry and Crush.