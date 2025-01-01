A record number of people within the United States faced homelessness in 2024, with increased migrant populations reportedly contributing to the surge.

Over 770,000 individuals were counted as homeless on a single night, according to a report by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). This marks an 18% increase in the unsheltered population—the largest year-over-year jump since HUD began tracking homelessness in 2007.

HUD data identified a growing number of migrants sent to sanctuary cities, such as New York, Chicago, and Denver, as a factor in the double digit increase. Texas Governor Greg Abbott's relocation program has brought thousands of immigrants and asylum-seekers to these cities, exacerbating existing housing shortages.

The report highlighted a significant rise in Hispanic homelessness, which increased by one-third in 2024, with unsheltered Latinos experiencing homelessness at twice the national average. Family homelessness also saw a sharp 39% uptick over the past year.

Efforts to address the crisis have been hindered by challenges in securing work permits for migrants, leaving many unable to secure stable housing despite legal employment opportunities, News Nation reported.

Immigration attorney Rolando Vazquez noted that competition for low-paying jobs remains a significant barrier for migrants.

As immigration status within unsheltered communities is not tracked by city officials, the exact extent to which migration contributes remains unclear.

Other factors contributing to the crisis include the expiration of pandemic-era housing protections, lack of affordable housing, and insufficient shelter capacity. Migrants in cities like Chicago have resorted to living in police station lobbies and tent encampments as city-run shelters reached capacity or implemented time limits on stays.

Sanctuary cities have begun to take action. New York City, for example, has initiated the closure of tent encampments, which Mayor Eric Adams stated were illegal and detrimental to public spaces.

Chicago, which ended its new arrivals mission with the start of the new year, has also announced plans to shutter migrant shelters and integrate them into the city's broader housing programs.