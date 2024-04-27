US intelligence agencies have concluded that Russian President Vladimir Putin likely did not order the killing of opposition politician Alexei Navalny at an Arctic prison camp in February.

The Wall Street Journal, citing unnamed people familiar with the matter, said several US agencies including the Central Intelligence Agency, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, and the US State Department's intelligence unit agree that Putin probably didn't order Navalny's death "at that moment."

Navalny, a prominent figure in Russia's embattled opposition, passed away on February 16 while serving in a penal colony. The 47 years old, stood as Putin's most outspoken domestic critic. His allies, labeled as extremists by the authorities, have accused Putin of orchestrating his murder and have pledged to furnish evidence supporting their claim.

According to the WSJ report, US intelligence agencies have conveyed this assessment to certain European intelligence agencies. However, some European security officials "remain skeptical" about Putin's potential lack of involvement in Navalny's death, given his firm control over Russia.

The US assessment is "informed by a variety of sources, including certain classified intelligence, and an examination of public events, such as the timing of Navalny's death coinciding with Putin's re-election.

Navalny's ally, Leonid Volkov, expressed to the WSJ that "the notion of Putin being unaware and not endorsing Navalny's assassination is absurd."

The Office of the Director of National Intelligence, responsible for overseeing U.S. intelligence agencies, declined to provide comment on the matter, as per the WSJ report.

The Kremlin has consistently denied any state involvement in Navalny's death. Putin recently referred to Navalny's passing as "sad" and indicated his willingness to exchange the jailed politician to the West, on the condition that Navalny would never return to Russia. Navalny's allies have confirmed that discussions regarding such an exchange were ongoing.