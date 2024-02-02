In response to a recent drone attack on an American base in Jordan, the U.S. commenced retaliatory strikes on Friday in both Iraq and Syria.

The drone strike on the Tower 22 base near Jordan's border with Iraq and Syria resulted in the tragic loss of three U.S. service members, with numerous others wounded, New York Post reported.

The U.S. government attributes the drone attack to Iran-backed militants and accuses Iran of financing and arming these groups, a CNN report said. In contrast, Iran vehemently denies any involvement in the strike.

This development marks a significant escalation in U.S. involvement in the Middle East, with President Joe Biden issuing a strong warning of forceful retaliation in the aftermath of the attack.

"This afternoon, at my direction, U.S. military forces struck targets at facilities in Iraq and Syria that the IRGC and affiliated militia use to attack U.S. forces," Biden said in a statement. "Our response began today. It will continue at times and places of our choosing.

As the situation unfolds, Secretary of State Antony Blinken is scheduled to visit the Middle East, focusing on diplomatic efforts to prevent a wider conflict in the region. Biden, underscoring the gravity of the situation, attended a dignified transfer ceremony for the fallen troops.

"The United States does not seek conflict in the Middle East or anywhere else in the world," Biden said. "But let all those who might seek to do us harm know this: If you harm an American, we will respond."

For more comprehensive details on the U.S. retaliatory strikes, check back for updates.