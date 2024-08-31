Vice President Kamala Harris is leading former President Donald Trump in at least seven surveys taken since the Democratic National Convention, according to a report.

Harris topped Trump 52.6% to 47.4% in a head-to-head matchup and 49.5% to 44% when third party candidates were included in an Outward Intelligence poll, reported Forbes, which compiled the list of surveys.

The poll was taken Aug. 25-29.

She has a 1 point lead over Trump, 48% to 47%, in a Wall Street Journal poll and had a 2 point advantage, 47% to 45%, when third party and independent candidates were included.

The poll taken Aug. 24 to 28 has a 2.5 points margin of error.

A Quinnipiac University poll showed Harris leading Trump 49% to 47% that includes third party candidates.

Her lead narrows to 49% to 48% against Trump alone, well within the survey's 2.4 points margin of error.

Harris has a five point advantage over Trump, 48% to 43%, in a Suffolk/USA Today poll conducted Aug. 25 to 28. The poll's margin of error is 3.1 points.

A Reuters/Ipsos poll shows Harris with a 45% to 41% over the Republican presidential nominee outside the survey's 2 points margin of error.

She's leading Trump by 2 points in an Economist/YouGov poll and 1 point in a YahooNews/YouGov survey.