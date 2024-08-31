Kamala Harris paid tribute to Joe Biden in a surprise appearance at the opening of the Democratic National Convention, saying she was 'forever grateful' to him
Vice President Kamala Harris speaking at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago last week. AFP

Vice President Kamala Harris is leading former President Donald Trump in at least seven surveys taken since the Democratic National Convention, according to a report.

Harris topped Trump 52.6% to 47.4% in a head-to-head matchup and 49.5% to 44% when third party candidates were included in an Outward Intelligence poll, reported Forbes, which compiled the list of surveys.

The poll was taken Aug. 25-29.

She has a 1 point lead over Trump, 48% to 47%, in a Wall Street Journal poll and had a 2 point advantage, 47% to 45%, when third party and independent candidates were included.

The poll taken Aug. 24 to 28 has a 2.5 points margin of error.

A Quinnipiac University poll showed Harris leading Trump 49% to 47% that includes third party candidates.

Her lead narrows to 49% to 48% against Trump alone, well within the survey's 2.4 points margin of error.

Harris has a five point advantage over Trump, 48% to 43%, in a Suffolk/USA Today poll conducted Aug. 25 to 28. The poll's margin of error is 3.1 points.

A Reuters/Ipsos poll shows Harris with a 45% to 41% over the Republican presidential nominee outside the survey's 2 points margin of error.

She's leading Trump by 2 points in an Economist/YouGov poll and 1 point in a YahooNews/YouGov survey.

