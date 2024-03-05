The US Supreme Court temporarily blocked a Senate Bill 4 (SB 4), a Texas law that sought to empower state police to arrest and deport migrants crossing illegally into the United States from Mexico.

The law, caught in a legal tussle between the Biden administration and the Republican-led Texas government, is now under the scrutiny of the nation's highest court.

Justice Samuel Alito issued an order on Monday, temporarily halting the law until at least March 13, following an emergency request by the Justice Department, ABC News reported.

Justice Department raised concerns over the law's potential impact on US-Mexico relations and chaos in enforcing federal immigration laws in Texas .

The law, signed by Republican Governor Greg Abbott in December, grants state officers the power to arrest individuals suspected of illegal entry. Those arrested could either agree to leave the country under a Texas judge's order or face misdemeanor charges. Failure to comply could lead to more serious felony charges upon re-arrest.

A coalition of groups, including the American Civil Liberties Union, deems SB 4 as a direct challenge to federal immigration authority, stating that it threatens the integrity of the nation's constitution and laws.

Texas has until March 11 to respond to the Supreme Court's decision. The state's Attorney General's Office argues that SB 4 mirrors federal law and addresses the ongoing crisis at the southern border.

The federal government's emergency request follows a federal appeals court's stay over the weekend of US District Judge David Ezra's rejection of the law.

Ezra's 114-page ruling on Thursday rebuked Texas' immigration enforcement, asserting that it violates the US Constitution's supremacy clause, conflicts with federal immigration law, and could impede foreign relations and treaty obligations. The judge emphasized that allowing Texas to supersede federal law due to an "invasion" would nullify federal authority, a stance rejected by federal courts since the Civil War.

Notably, President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump made simultaneous visits to the US-Mexico border on Thursday, creating a split-screen moment that captured the nation's attention.

While Biden was in Brownsville, Texas, Trump visited Eagle Pass, approximately 300 miles apart. Both visits were significant as immigration has become a focal point in the 2024 presidential election campaign.