On Saturday, Vice President J.D. Vance shared a post on X condemning a group of protesters whom he alleged had followed him and his 3-year-old daughter while shouting. According to Vance, the demonstrators' actions caused his young daughter to become visibly anxious and frightened as the situation escalated.

Vance stated that he opted to speak with the protesters in an attempt to exchange a few minutes of dialogue for their agreement to stop bothering his toddler.

While Vance characterized the conversation as largely respectful, he later referred to the protesters as "s--t people," adding, "If you're chasing a 3-year-old as part of a political protest, you're a s--t person."

Today while walking my 3 year old daughter a group of “Slava Ukraini” protesters followed us around and shouted as my daughter grew increasingly anxious and scared.



Cincinnati's WCPO 9 News acquired footage of the exchange, which seemed to show a mostly respectful conversation. During the discussion, Vance, among other things, acknowledged that Russia "certainly did invade Ukraine in 2022."

"We think it's in the best interest of our [own people] and frankly in the best interest of the Ukrainians for the war to stop," Vance is heard saying in the video.

However, the protesters have denied Vance's version of events, claiming that his account is a fabrication. They stated that they had simply passed by the vice president while on their way to a nearby protest.

Vance has drawn the ire of protesters supporting U.S. defense of Ukraine against Russia's ongoing invasion, now in its fourth year, after he seemingly sparked a problematic Oval Office meeting between former President Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Many viewed the vice president as having instigated an attack on Zelensky, who had questioned what the administration meant by "diplomacy" with Russia after Putin ignored ceasefire agreements. This exchange rapidly escalated into a shouting match in front of the global media, resulting in widespread international condemnation.

This marks yet another instance of Vance being confronted by demonstrators since the Zelensky meeting. While on vacation in Vermont with his family, the vice president was greeted by a group of angry protesters who, expressing their disapproval, told him to "go ski in Russia." The encounter highlights the growing backlash Vance has faced from critics of his stance on Ukraine and his role in the controversial Oval Office meeting.