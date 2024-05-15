Sen. J.D. Vance (R-Ohio) and Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) are in a battle to win the favor of former President Donald Trump as his running mate in the fall elections.

While Scott may be the Senate front-runner to claim the coveted position, Vance made a notable move thjs week when he appeared at a Manhattan courthouse to offer support for Trump. Vance's answer regarding the 2024 election results simply showed that he is challenging Scott's standing.

Up to this point, there is still no certainty as to whom Trump will handpick as his vice presidential candidate. According to The Hill, GOP officials say both Vance and Scott are stepping up their game in showing the former president their loyalty and political skills in order to grab his attention.

On Monday, Vance appeared in Lower Manhattan and called the prosecution of Trump by District Attorney Alvin Bragg "politically motivated." He also alluded to the manner by which Judge Juan Merchan handled Trump's trial as a disgrace.

In addition to appearing at the courthouse, Vance will also be attending a fundraiser with Trump in Cincinnati -- in the senator's home state -- where guests are asked to contribute $50,000 per person.

On the other hand, Scott will be attending a separate fundraising event for Trump, with tickets costing from $100,000 to $900,000 to sit in the VIP section. He is also slated to host another summit in Washington in June, where major donors will be in attendance. Some of the identified donors are the top honchos of Citadel, Pershing Square Capital Management, Apollo Global Management and Crown Quest.

Aside from Vance and Scott, ABC News reported that other GOP contenders who are trying to grab the attention of the former president by attending the trial. Former GOP rival Vivek Ramaswamy, Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (R-N.Y.), and two Republican state attorneys general namely, Brenna Bird or Iowa and Steve Marshall of Alabama, are among those attending.