A popular daytime TV host is casting doubt over Melania Trump's political stances after a bombshell excerpt from her upcoming book revealed that the former First Lady supports a woman's right to choose.

Trump shared her pro-choice stance in an excerpt from her new memoir, Melania, which was published by The Guardian.

"It is imperative to guarantee that women have autonomy in deciding their preference of having children, based on their own convictions, free from any intervention or pressure from the government," writes Trump. "Why should anyone other than the woman herself have the power to determine what she does with her own body? A woman's fundamental right of individual liberty, to her own life, grants her the authority to terminate her pregnancy if she wishes."

On Thursday's airing of The View, co-host Joy Behar cast doubt over the former First Lady's revelation, suggesting that Trump's disclosure is intended in some way to assist the presidential campaign of her husband, former President Donald Trump.

"62 percent of Americans oppose overthrowing Roe v Wade – 62 percent – the Republican Party knows this. I think they put her up to this," said Behar. "I think it's a big scam. They put her out there, you know, as the face of, like, the American population that wants to have abortion rights."

"I think that this is just a big lie," she continued. "I don't buy it."

In the following discussion, the show's hosts continued to debate Trump's motivations for the surprising declaration which comes just weeks ahead of the 2024 presidential election.

"Who was gonna buy this book outside of MAGA diehards?" said Alyssa Farrah Griffin. "But now it's buzzy, now we're talking about it because she's putting stuff out there that's more interesting."

However, co-host Sunny Hostin interjected with her belief that this was part of Trump's scheme to sabotage the campaign of her husband.

"I really think that this is her way of undercutting his bid for the presidency because then she doesn't have to deal with him anymore," said Hostin. "I think that she wants to take him out and she's doing a pretty damn good job with that."

Former President Donald Trump, who has bragged about his role in the U.S. Supreme Court's overturning of Roe vs. Wade, commented on his wife's stances in a statement provided to Fox News's Bill Melugin.

"We spoke about it," said the former President. "And I said, you have to write what you believe. I'm not going to tell you what to do. You have to write what you believe. I said you have to stick with your heart. I've said that to everybody, you have to go with your heart."