A Virginia House of Delegates candidate revealed that she and her husband are swingers, preemptively disclosing their consensual non-monogamous lifestyle before political opponents could use it against her campaign.

Yvonne Rorrer, 47, is a Democrat running for the House of Delegates in Virginia's newly drawn 47th district, a traditionally Republican stronghold, according to Huffington Post.

After years in property management and court advocacy for abused children, Rorrer entered politics in response to her opponent's vote against HB1727, a bill that would strip parental rights from rapists.

In a candid social media post, Rorrer disclosed that she and her husband of 22 years have been practicing ethical nonmonogamy for about two and a half years. Though they haven't been intimate with other couples in recent months, Rorrer said she wanted to get ahead of potential smears, especially in her small hometown of Stuart, Virginia.

The reaction to her post has been a mix of support, judgment, and mockery—ranging from online trolls to disapproving in-laws—but she remains unfazed, emphasizing that her relationship is built on trust and communication.

The announcement triggered a wave of online commentary, including accusations of impropriety and declarations of moral outrage. Still, Rorrer said most of her core supporters have not wavered.

"In politics, people love to dig up the unexpected and spin it into a spectacle," she said. "I don't do shame, and I sure won't give anyone else the opportunity to tell my story."

While she doesn't expect the revelation to boost her campaign, she believes it won't significantly harm her chances either.

