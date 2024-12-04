A Virginia man was arrested for attempting to steal from a Walmart, unaware that the store was hosting its annual "Shop with a Cop" event, with more than 50 police officers present.

On Sunday, Chesterfield County police officers and deputies gathered at Walmart for "Shop with a Cop," a community outreach program where law enforcement comes together with families in need to buy holiday gifts.

Meanwhile, Hector Velazquez Maldonado, who already had outstanding warrants for previous larceny charges, entered the store and tried to steal nearly $1,400 in merchandise, WTVR-TV reported.

Maldonado did this despite dozens of marked patrol cars parked outside the store and a heavy police presence inside.

A Walmart employee alerted the officers to the shoplifting incident, and Maldonado was caught on security footage concealing merchandise. Officers quickly surrounded him as he tried to flee out the back of the store, leading to his apprehension.

Maldonado remains in custody and is facing not only a new grand larceny charge but also outstanding warrants for failing to appear in court for previous shoplifting cases.