KEY POINTS Walmart and Target will operate on limited hours during Christmas Eve and are closed on Christmas Day

Most Kroger stores will operate normally on Christmas Eve but will be closed on Christmas Day

Bank of America will be open on Tuesday, while most other banks will operate through 2 p.m.

The holiday season is busy for Americans as loved ones gather for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day events. But some people leave gifts and errands to the last minute.

Most stores are usually closed on Christmas to allow employees to enjoy the season with their family and friends but what about Christmas Eve?

These are the stores that are still open, according to CNN:

Retail Stores Operating Hours

Walmart – The retail giant will close at 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve. All stores will be closed on Christmas Day.

Target – Target will also be closed on Christmas Day, but on Christmas Eve, stores will be open until 8 p.m.

Macy's – Macy's will also shut its doors earlier on Christmas Eve and will only operate through 7 p.m. It's closed on Christmas.

Kohl's – Kohl's will be open until 7 p.m. on Christmas Eve, and like Macy's, will close its stores on Christmas Day.

Grocery Stores Operating Hours

Kroger – Most stores will operate on usual hours during Christmas Eve but will be closed on Christmas Day.

Whole Foods – the grocery chain has said "many" of its stores are open on adjusted hours on December 24 and will be closed on December 25.

Albertsons Companies – The grocer's stores, including Safeway, Randalls, and Tom Thumb, will close early on Christmas Eve and most stores and pharmacies will be closed on Christmas Day. The company recommended that consumers check with their local stores to verify operations times.

Read more Holiday Scams: Learn How To Protect Yourself From Fraudsters Trying To Steal Your Cheer Holiday Scams: Learn How To Protect Yourself From Fraudsters Trying To Steal Your Cheer

Banking Operating Hours

The majority of banks in the U.S. follow the Federal Reserve's schedule in terms of banking holidays, so most will be closed on Christmas Day.

TD Bank – Closed on Christmas Day

Wells Fargo – The bank will close early on Christmas Eve (noon local time) and won't operate on Christmas Day.

Bank of America – Open on Christmas Eve

Truist, PNC and American National Bank – These banks will only operate until 2 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

CitiBank – Closed on Christmas.

Government Offices

U.S. President Joe Biden has issued an executive order regarding Christmas Eve, excusing employees of "all executive departments and agencies of the Federal Government" from duty on Dec. 24, 2024.

It will be up to heads of executive departments to determine whether specific units or offices need to be open on Christmas Eve "for reasons of national security, defense, or other public need."