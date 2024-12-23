Holidays are here and it's easy to get caught up in the festive spirit but for scammers, it's business as usual.

The Better Business Bureau (BBB) has released a list of the most prevalent scams this season, and it's clear that the Grinches of the world are working overtime.

While many are familiar with traditional holiday pitfalls like fake charities or misleading product offers, a wave of new and devious scams is making its rounds.

Some of the most common scams and practical tips to stay one step ahead were compiled by WCMH-TV.

Scammers in Disguise: Holiday Jobs and Fake Opportunities

Fake job offers top the list of riskiest schemes for people aged 18 to 44.

Job seekers, especially those looking for temporary seasonal work, are prime targets.

Fraudsters often advertise jobs promising high pay for minimal effort. The BBB warns that these opportunities may ask for personal information upfront or require an advance payment for background checks or supplies.

If a job posting seems overly generous or lacks credible company details, it's wise to approach it with skepticism.

Always verify job offers through official channels and avoid sharing sensitive personal information unless you're confident about the legitimacy of the employer.

Gift Card Scams: A Holiday Classic

Gift card scams are another perennial favorite for fraudsters.

Scammers often impersonate well-known brands or even your family and friends, sending urgent requests for gift cards as "gifts" or to cover an emergency.

The BBB cautions consumers not to respond to unsolicited messages that ask for gift cards or personal information.

If someone you know truly needs help, call them directly to confirm the request before taking action.

In general, be wary of any unsolicited communication that pressures you to act quickly or promises "free" gifts or prizes.

Toll Collection Scams: A New Twist on an Old Trick

A new scam this year involves fake toll collection texts. Scammers impersonate state toll services, sending texts that claim you owe a toll fee.

They often include a link to a "payment page," but clicking on the link could lead to malware or phishing attempts to steal your personal data.

As always, don't click on any unfamiliar links, especially those that demand immediate payment.

Visit the official website of your local toll agency directly or call their customer service for verification.

Social Media Gift Exchanges: Too Good to Be True

Another holiday scam gaining traction involves social media gift exchanges. These schemes typically promise that participants will receive gifts in exchange for sending a gift of their own.

However, these gift exchanges are often illegal pyramid schemes designed to collect personal information or money without fulfilling their promises.

Avoid participating in gift exchange schemes on social media. If you're unsure about an offer, it's better to err on the side of caution.

Stick to trusted platforms for online shopping and avoid sharing personal details with strangers.