The Ward Law Group, a leading law firm in Florida and now in New York, attributes its exponential growth to the cultivation of a positive work environment as it proudly stands as a recipient of both the 2022 and 2023 Best Places to Work Awards. Co-founders Gregory Ward and Jany Martinez-Ward credit the firm's success to its core values of service, accountability, loyalty, leadership, and faith.

The firm's dedication to building strong internal connections is evident in its annual communication retreat, which extends invitations to employees and their spouses. Last year, the retreat took the form of a cruise to the Bahamas, providing a unique opportunity for team bonding outside the office. To further strengthen team spirit, The Ward Law Group regularly organizes themed happy hours, a range of social events, including a Thanksgiving Team Dinner, a Christmas Ugly Sweater Contest and a Valentine's Party and provides in-office chair massages.

Communication is prioritized through daily team huddles, involving over 80 of their international team members. Recognizing the importance of employee contributions, the company ensures that hard work doesn't go unnoticed, offering rewards and public acknowledgment.

Greg Ward emphasizes the significance of valuing employees as much as clients, stating, "Our team is the backbone of our success. Their dedication and hard work are invaluable, and we prioritize their well-being just as we prioritize our clients. A happy and motivated team translates into satisfied clients."

The company's commitment to community engagement is reflected in its charitable initiatives, encouraging employees to actively participate in giving back. The annual backpack drive, turkey giveaway, and support for underprivileged children exemplify the firm's dedication to making a positive impact.

Jany Martinez-Ward encourages other companies to foster such community-building efforts, stating, "Investing in your employees and creating a supportive work environment is not just about good business; it's about contributing positively to society. Companies should prioritize building a sense of community within their teams, as it not only boosts morale but also fuels overall growth."

The Ward Law Group consistently ranks among the best workplaces, driven by its commitment to employee growth and development. Their emphasis on service to teammates is encapsulated in the firm's second core value - service to the team - while reinforcing the importance of customer service, team collaboration and community involvement. The establishment of "Ward Law University," training conferences, book clubs, and leadership development workshops underscores their dedication to continuous learning.

Greg Ward's decision not to lay off any employees during the pandemic showcases his unwavering commitment to the well-being of the team. This decision, as Greg explains, was a testament to the firm's belief that our team members are a vital asset and should be supported during challenging times.

The Ward Law Group's efforts have not gone unnoticed, as they have been selected as finalists again for the 2024 Best Places to Work Awards.