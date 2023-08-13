KEY POINTS LE SSERAFIM kicked off its "FLAME RISES" tour over the weekend

Some fans speculated that LE SSERAFIM lip-synced during a performance

Videos of LE SSERAFIM singing live also went viral on TikTok

A video of LE SSERAFIM's performance of "Sour Grapes" during its Seoul concert went viral after some fans alleged that the group was "lip-syncing" the song.

Kazuha, Kim Chae-won, Huh Yun-jin, Sakura Miyawaki, and Hong Eun-chae kicked off their first-ever tour, called "FLAME RISES," over the weekend at the Jamsil Indoor Stadium in South Korea. There, they performed most of the hits from their discography and the tracks from their latest mini-album, "UNFORGIVEN."

While most fans — known as FEARNOT — praised LE SSERAFIM for putting on a great show, one social media user took to a South Korean online forum site to criticize the group for allegedly lip-syncing during a performance.

The anonymous user posted a video of the group singing to one of its earlier hits, "Sour Grapes," where the members sat down during the performance. The caption read: "LE SSERAFIM was caught lip-syncing at their concert."

After the video went viral online, some fans expressed their mixed reaction to this narrative. While many defended the K-Pop girl group, others were "embarrassed" that the members were allegedly lip-syncing.

"It's funny that I'm embarrassed myself too," one user commented, while another wrote, "If that's the case, why the hell are you doing a concert?? It seems like a waste of money."

"You guys are making a fuss about the time when [they] rested for a bit in a concert where they sang live all the time," a third user defended, to which another agreed, saying, "It was the only time she rested in their intense performance. Everyone who attended their concert knows the remaining is all live."

"All idols these days lip-sync," a fifth user stated.

"Isn't it just [sung] on an AR, which is common among idols, rather than a straight-up sync?" a sixth user observed, referring to the "all recorded" method in K-Pop where idols sing while a backing track plays in the background.

Another wrote, "They've been singing live all the time, and you're just taking the time when she's resting a bit to bash them again... They have way more performances of them singing live."

Amid the allegations, other concert clips showed the LE SSERAFIM members singing "live" atop a backing track, especially during performances with hard-hitting choreography.

LE SSERAFIM will be jetting off to several countries in Asia for its "FLAME RISES" tour this month and in September. Locations include Japan, Hong Kong, Indonesia and Thailand.

